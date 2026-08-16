Tornado in Columbus, Ohio? Gahanna, Grove City on alert as warning sounded for Franklin County; scary videos emerge

Many feared of a tornado in Columbus, Ohio as a warning was sounded for parts of Franklin County and Fairfield County on August 15. The warning is in effect till 11:30pm ET.

There were fears of a tornado in Columbus, Ohio amid a warning sounded there. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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A local news channel urged people to stay indoors. The news of a possible tornado sparked fears among many.

“Prayers for everyone in Columbus tonight. Hopefully this tornado passes us by and our city doesn’t have to experience any more loss or damage. Please stay safe, look out for one another, and keep the rest of Ohio in your prayers as well,” a local business wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Another local commented “Tornado in Columbus is f**king crazy men.” Sirens could be heard going off in Columbus as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another local commented “Tornado in Columbus is f**king crazy men.” Sirens could be heard going off in Columbus as well. {{/usCountry}}

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A weather bot page on X added "Debris flying, mobile homes at risk: radar shows a tornado near Canal Winchester, Ohio, pushing east at 20 mph into Columbus, Pickerington, Groveport and Lithopolis. Southeastern Franklin and northwestern Fairfield Counties covered till 11:30 PM EDT. Get below ground now.

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Meanwhile, a meteorologist shared a map of impacted areas and wrote “Chasing a #tornado warning in the Columbus, OH area! The strongest rotation is just southeast of the Columbus Metro.”

Columbus, Ohio: Scary visuals emerge amid tornado warning

One person shared an alleged photo of a tornado on ground. “For the people who said we didn't have a tornado in Columbus Ohio here's the proof,” one wrote, while another added “On Lockbourne and Reeb is what one article said. Lasted for 4 minutes.”

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HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of this image.

Meanwhile, one person shared a video of the damage amid extreme weather there. “Tornado Damage Along I-71 North,Columbus,Ohio,” they wrote.

Fallen trees and lampposts could be seen in the clip. Yet another person shared a video of heavy rainfall in Columbus.

“My shoes are so soggy from the Thunderstorms in Columbus, Ohio right now! My ankles actually were submerged. Also, we Tornado Sirens now,” they wrote.

Gahanna, Grove City on alert

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Given their proximity to Columbus, Gahanna and Grove City in Ohio were also on alert amid the tornado warning. A NWS map showed the areas that needed to worry.

“Tornado Warning including Columbus OH, Reynoldsburg OH and Whitehall OH until 11:15 PM EDT,” it had noted.

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A flash flood warning was also reportedly issued amid heavy rainfall there, with a Gahanna scanner page noting “Flash Flood Warning in effect for Franklin, OH County and Licking, OH County until 2:30 AM. NWS says 2–3 inches of rain have already fallen — flash flooding is ongoing or expected shortly.”