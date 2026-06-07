Tornado in Fort Smith, Arkansas? What the latest radar shows as warning is issued for Sebastian County

Residents across Fort Smith and the surrounding areas of Sebastian County were placed under a tornado warning at 7:49 pm CDT.

A severe thunderstorm was moving northwest at 15 mph over Excelsior, Arkansas, with a powerful low-level spin that could create a tornado at any time(Unsplash)

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A severe thunderstorm was moving northwest at 15 mph over Excelsior, Arkansas, with a powerful low-level spin that could create a tornado at any time, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The tornado warning is in place until 8:30 pm CDT.

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What did the latest radar show?

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{{^usCountry}} Fort Smith, Greenwood, Barling, Hackett, Excelsior, Fort Smith Regional Airport, Burnville, Jenny Lind, Millcreek, and Rye Hill are among the places that can be affected. The location also includes Interstate 540 between mile markers 6 and 13. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fort Smith, Greenwood, Barling, Hackett, Excelsior, Fort Smith Regional Airport, Burnville, Jenny Lind, Millcreek, and Rye Hill are among the places that can be affected. The location also includes Interstate 540 between mile markers 6 and 13. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the NWS map, pea-sized hail is also possible in the above-mentioned location. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the NWS map, pea-sized hail is also possible in the above-mentioned location. {{/usCountry}}

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Those who are caught without shelter might be at risk of harm or injury from flying debris. NWS has stated there might be damage or destruction to mobile homes. Vehicles, windows, and roofs might also sustain damage. Trees are also at risk of facing damage and uprooting.

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What residents in Sebastian County should know?

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Emergency officials advised residents in the warning area to move immediately to the lowest floor of a sturdy structure. Mobile homes, vehicles and temporary structures offer little protection during tornadic storms. Those outdoors are urged to seek substantial shelter and take cover.

Weather officials continued to monitor radar data closely and said additional warnings could be issued if storms intensify or new areas become threatened.

For now, the focus remains on monitoring radar trends and ensuring public safety as severe weather moves through western Arkansas.

Officials stressed that the radar-indicated rotation constituted enough risk to warrant the warning and the urgent appeals for residents to seek shelter, regardless of whether a tornado eventually made landfall.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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