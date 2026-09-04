Tornado in Howell, Michigan? Latest radar as Livingston County, Lansing, Brighton, Pinckney, Whitmore Lake under warning

A radar-indicated tornado, originating near Howell in Livingston County, Michigan is moving southwest towards Lansing at a speed of around 60 miles per hour. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for multiple areas in Livingston County.
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It includes parts of Fowlerville, Gregory, Howell, Pinckney, Brighton and Whitmore Lake. The NWS said radar-indicated tornadoes are possible, with pea-sized hail and rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. The warning remains in effect until 3:45pm EDT.
Jaden Pappenheim, a Michigan-based storm chaser who had been attempting to intercept the radar-indicated rotation, shared a photo of the twister just south of Howell. Pappenheim photographed what appeared to be a wedge tornado.
Here's the photo:
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Howell Tornado: Latest Radar
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Radar imagery captured between approximately 3:16pm EDT and 3:18pm EDT showed a tight area of low-level rotation near Howell. The circulation was located in the vicinity of Howell and Genoa Township, with the broader storm extending across Fowlerville, Hartland Township, Brighton and surrounding areas.
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Radar imagery captured between approximately 3:16pm EDT and 3:18pm EDT showed a tight area of low-level rotation near Howell. The circulation was located in the vicinity of Howell and Genoa Township, with the broader storm extending across Fowlerville, Hartland Township, Brighton and surrounding areas.
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Lightning activity was also evident across the storm, while the reflectivity imagery showed a substantial area of intense precipitation.
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.