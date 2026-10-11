Tornado touchdown in Clayton, NC? Latest radar as warnings issued for Johnston and Wake counties

A tornado warning remains in effect for Johnston and Wake counties in North Carolina until 2 p.m. EDT Sunday.
Radar images shared by local residents and storm chasers showed a possible tornado near Clayton. However, the National Weather Service (NWS) has not confirmed a tornado touchdown.
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In its latest update, issued at 1:13 p.m. EDT, the NWS said, "a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Clayton, or 11 miles northwest of Smithfield, moving northeast at 35 mph."
Deep Dive
Was a tornado confirmed near Clayton, North Carolina?
No. Radar images showed a possible tornado near Clayton, but the National Weather Service had not confirmed a tornado touchdown.
Which counties were under a tornado warning near Clayton, and when did it expire?
The warning covered Johnston and Wake counties and was in effect until 2 p.m. EDT Sunday.
How fast was the storm near Clayton moving, and in which direction?
At 1:13 p.m. EDT, the NWS said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was over Clayton and moving northeast at 35 mph.
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