Tornado touchdown in Clayton, NC? Latest radar as warnings issued for Johnston and Wake counties

A tornado warning remains in effect for Johnston and Wake counties in North Carolina until 2 p.m. EDT Sunday.

Tornado warning issued for Clayton, North Carolina. (UnSplash)

Radar images shared by local residents and storm chasers showed a possible tornado near Clayton. However, the National Weather Service (NWS) has not confirmed a tornado touchdown.

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In its latest update, issued at 1:13 p.m. EDT, the NWS said, "a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Clayton, or 11 miles northwest of Smithfield, moving northeast at 35 mph."