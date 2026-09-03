‘Treasonous, wrong': Trump hits back at reports of depleting US army munition stockpile amid Iran war

United States President Donald Trump sharply reacted to reports claiming that America's munition stockpile is depleting due to its ongoing war with Iran and said that people are media outlets and that report so are “actually treasonous” and “100% wrong”.

Trump aimed his guns at former US President Joe Biden and said that more munitions were given to Ukraine for its war with Russia by the Biden administration than used during the war with Iran. (File Photo/AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an angry post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The people and Media Outlets that keep harping on the fact that we have no ammunition (And they are 100% wrong!), are actually treasonous."

Trump shared an angry post on Truth Social, calling people reporting munition depletion are "treasonous".

He added that such people would “rather see the United States LOSE a War that we’re easily WINNING, than see me WIN!”, in his signature all-caps style.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In a follow up post, the US President sought to directly address the issue of munition stockpile and said that the US military has “virtually unlimited amounts of mid to high grade ammunition”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a follow up post, the US President sought to directly address the issue of munition stockpile and said that the US military has “virtually unlimited amounts of mid to high grade ammunition”. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He added that they are also producing munition at levels “never seen before” and that they are preparing all “any contingency that could happen”.

“For the treasonous SCUM that refuses to accurately report on our Military Operation in Iran, we have virtually unlimited amounts of Mid to High Grade Ammunition, far more than we could ever use for this, or for any other War (which is highly unlikely!), that could improbably take place. In addition, we are producing Munitions at levels never seen before. We are stockpiling and preparing for any contingency that could happen,” Trump wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trump addressed the munition depletion reports and said that the US army has "virtually unlimited" amounts of ammunition.

Trump attacks Biden administration

The US President then aimed his guns at former US President Joe Biden and said that more munitions were given to Ukraine for its war with Russia by the Biden administration than used during the war with Iran.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We are taking them for ourselves, the U.S.A., rather than selling them to others, but the sales to Allies will soon again, begin. Also, please let it be known, that the Biden Administration gave far more Munitions away to Ukraine, at no cost to them, whatsoever, than we have used in Iran. Hundreds of Billions of Dollars was given to Ukraine and NATO, free of charge, that Europe would have paid for — If they were only asked, but we will be asking for that money, though somewhat belatedly!” he said.

Last year, the United States and NATO launched the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, under which European countries fund the purchase of US weapons for Ukraine.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to a Reuters report last month, the US Army had depleted a significant portion of its stockpile of highly accurate, long-range missiles during its war with Iran, raising concerns about the military’s readiness for future conflicts.

Both the wars in Ukraine and Iran, along with the economic shocks stemming from them, could have an impact on whether Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans retain control of both chambers of the US Congress in upcoming Midterms.

(With inputs from Reuters)