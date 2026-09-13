Trump $5,000 dividend: Will Americans get checks before 2026 midterm elections?

President Donald Trump has promised a $5,000 payment to every American adult if Republicans keep control of both houses of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections. Trump made the promise on September 9 at a Republican midterm convention rally in Dallas, Texas.

Trump's proposed $5,000 dividend payment ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Trump said that if Republicans win the November 3 elections, Americans would also “win” and receive $5,000, which he called the “Trump dividend.” The proposed payment is aimed at American adults, but Trump has not provided full details about who would qualify. Trump said the money would have to be spent in the United States, according to USA Today.

Trump $5,000 dividend plan

Trump said the payment would be possible because of what he described as the “tremendous strength and success” of the US economy. However, Trump did not explain exactly where the money for the $5,000 payments would come from. He also did not say exactly how much the full program would cost the US government.

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{{^usCountry}} The White House, in a statement released the following day, said the plan could be supported by trillions of dollars in new private investment and cuts to government waste. Experts estimate that sending $5,000 to American adults could cost about $1.2 trillion. Because of the huge cost, Congress would need to approve the payments before the government could send the money, according to experts cited by USA Today. How will the Trump dividend work? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The White House, in a statement released the following day, said the plan could be supported by trillions of dollars in new private investment and cuts to government waste. Experts estimate that sending $5,000 to American adults could cost about $1.2 trillion. Because of the huge cost, Congress would need to approve the payments before the government could send the money, according to experts cited by USA Today. How will the Trump dividend work? {{/usCountry}}

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This means Trump cannot simply order the $5,000 payments to be sent to Americans without congressional action. Ohio Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno said he would prepare legislation for the proposed Trump dividend. The biggest question now is whether Congress would have enough votes to approve the plan.

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Senate Majority Leader John Thune said getting enough votes would be a “good question” when asked about the proposal by Fox News on Thursday. Thune said lawmakers would deal with the issue if and when they reach that stage. Democrats have strongly criticized Trump's $5,000 proposal.

Also read: Trump $500 Obamacare payment: Who will get refunds starting in October?

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat and the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, called the proposal a “political bribe.” Rep. Dan Goldman, a New York Democrat, called Trump's pledge “corrupt and blatantly illegal.” The proposal has also faced criticism from some Republicans.

Will Americans get $5,000 before the election?

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The 2026 midterm elections are scheduled for November 3. Trump has tied the $5,000 payment directly to the election outcome, saying Americans would receive it if Republicans win control of both chambers of Congress. But there is currently no approved federal program sending the $5,000 payments.

The proposal would need legislation and congressional approval before payments could be made. That makes it uncertain whether Americans would receive the money before the November election.

Congress must approve Trump payment

In fact, the proposal faces major questions about its cost, funding, congressional support and possible economic impact. Economists have warned that sending such a large amount of money into the economy could increase inflation and interest rates.

Garrett Watson, vice president of federal tax policy at the nonpartisan Tax Foundation, said the possible economic effects make the proposal difficult to justify. Watson told USA Today that Trump was promising something that almost certainly could not be done from both a policy and political point of view. This means Americans should not assume that the $5,000 payment is guaranteed simply because Trump announced it.

Trump dividend faces inflation fears

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Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned that the payments could lead to more government debt and higher inflation. Former Rep. Bob Good, a Virginia Republican, described the plan as a “socialist vote-buying scheme,” The Hill reported.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine also raised concerns about the proposal. Collins said that, based on the limited details available, the proposed $5,000 payment appeared to have no income limit and could be extremely expensive.

Collins said decisions about taxes and government spending should be based on what Americans need and the condition of the economy, rather than appearing to be connected to election results.

Earlier Trump dividend checks

Trump has discussed other payments to Americans before. In December 2025, US military personnel received $1,776 “Warrior Dividend” bonuses.

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Trump had previously said those payments would come from tariff revenue. However, the money actually came from military housing funds that Congress had already approved as part of Trump's “One Big Beautiful Bill” law.

Trump also discussed $2,000 tariff dividend checks in 2025. The idea was to use money collected from tariffs to give payments to some Americans. Trump at one point said the tariff checks could be sent out in mid-2026. But those tariff dividend payments have not happened.

Trump had also floated $5,000 DOGE dividend checks in early 2025, but those payments never arrived. DOGE officially shut down in 2026.

What about the $500 Obamacare refund?

Trump announced another payment plan shortly after making his $5,000 dividend promise. The White House said about 1 million Americans could receive $500 checks through an Obamacare refund program. The payments are separate from the proposed $5,000 Trump dividend.

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The $500 payments are for certain people who bought health insurance through the federal Healthcare.gov marketplace. The White House said the refunds come from excess fees collected through the federal health insurance marketplace.

The Trump administration said the Biden administration collected fees from health insurers that were ultimately passed on to consumers through higher insurance premiums. The White House said those fees were higher than what was needed to operate the federal marketplace.

The White House said about 1 million people in 30 states would qualify for the refunds. The $500 checks are expected to go out in October.

The most important point is that the $5,000 Trump dividend is still only a proposal. There is currently no confirmed payment date for the $5,000 checks. Congress would have to act on the proposal before the federal government could move ahead with the payments. The proposal could also face opposition from both Democrats and some Republicans.

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Trump's earlier history with proposed dividends also shows why Americans may be cautious. The DOGE $5,000 checks never arrived, while the proposed $2,000 tariff checks have also not been paid.

Therefore, Americans should not count on receiving the $5,000 Trump dividend before the November 3, 2026 midterm elections unless Congress approves the plan and the administration sets up the payment program in time.

For now, the biggest unanswered questions are whether Congress will approve the money, where the $1.2 trillion cost will come from, who will qualify and whether any payments can actually be made before the election.

Trump has promised a $5,000 “Trump dividend” if Republicans win both chambers of Congress, but the payment is not guaranteed and has no confirmed payment date. Congress would need to approve the plan, making it uncertain whether Americans could receive the money before the November 3 midterm elections.