Trump $90 checks for seniors ahead of midterms: Who qualifies and which states get the most?

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to send one-time payments of $90 to more than 20 million senior citizens in October. The payments are the latest government-funded cash giveaway announced by Trump ahead of the November midterm elections.

Who will receive the $90 Medicare payments?

Trump announces $90 checks for seniors across the US ahead of the November midterm elections. (AP Photo)

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The payments will go to most senior citizens enrolled in Medicare Part B, which helps cover doctor visits, outpatient care and other medical services. The payments will reach eligible seniors across all 50 US states, according to a White House breakdown reviewed by USA Today.

Who is not eligible for the $90 checks?

Seniors whose healthcare premiums are already paid by Medicaid will not qualify for the payments. People who pay an income-related monthly adjustment amount will also be excluded, the White House said.

Also read: Trump's $500 Obamacare checks: Could they sway key US midterm election races?

When will seniors receive the money?

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{{^usCountry}} Most eligible seniors will receive the $90 payment through direct deposit in early October. Those who do not use direct deposit will receive a physical check at the address they provided when registering for Medicare. Which states will receive the most $90 checks? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most eligible seniors will receive the $90 payment through direct deposit in early October. Those who do not use direct deposit will receive a physical check at the address they provided when registering for Medicare. Which states will receive the most $90 checks? {{/usCountry}}

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California will receive the highest number of payments, with around 1.524 million seniors expected to qualify. Texas comes second with 1.432 million payments, followed by Florida with 1.398 million, New York with 1.018 million and Pennsylvania with 905,000, according to the White House data.

Which states will receive the fewest checks?

North Dakota is expected to receive around 69,000 payments, followed by Alaska with 74,000, Hawaii with 80,000, Wyoming with 82,000 and South Dakota with 93,000. Vermont is also expected to receive fewer than 100,000 checks, with around 95,000 payments, according to the White House breakdown.

How many seniors will receive checks in key Senate battleground states?

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Several closely contested states will also receive hundreds of thousands of payments. Michigan is expected to have 539,000 beneficiaries, North Carolina 644,000, Georgia 568,000, Iowa 327,000, Ohio 748,000, Maine 88,000 and Kansas 293,000, according to the White House data.

Also read: Trump $500 Obamacare refund checks: Who will get the ACA payments in 30 states?

The Trump administration plans to use money from the $2 billion Medicare Improvement Fund to pay for the checks. Congress created the fund in 2008 to improve Medicare services. Trump called it a “pointless ‘Slush Fund’” in a post on Truth Social announcing the payments. The White House said the fund had never been used.

Why is Trump sending money to Americans before the midterm elections?

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Trump has increasingly announced direct cash payments as Americans worry about high living costs and affordability. These concerns could hurt Trump and Republicans as they try to retain control of Congress in the November midterm elections.

The administration has also started sending $500 checks to nearly 1 million Americans across 30 states. The payments are intended for people whom the administration says were overcharged fees through the federal Affordable Care Act health insurance marketplace. Each check includes a letter signed by Trump informing the recipient about the payment, according to USA Today.

Trump has also promised to distribute $5,000 dividend payments to all American adults if Republicans retain control of Congress after the November midterm elections. Critics have called the proposal an attempt to win votes through financial incentives. Trump reaffirmed his commitment to the proposed payments in a video posted on October 3.

State-by-state breakdown: How many seniors will receive Trump's $90 checks?

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The following figures are estimates provided by the White House and reported by USA Today.

Alabama - 281,000

Alaska - 74,000

Arizona - 492,000

Arkansas - 257,000

California - 1,524,000

Colorado - 319,000

Connecticut - 163,000

Delaware - 120,000

District of Columbia - 23,000

Florida - 1,398,000

Georgia - 568,000

Hawaii - 80,000

Idaho - 160,000

Illinois - 867,000

Indiana - 483,000

Iowa - 327,000

Kansas - 293,000

Kentucky - 306,000

Louisiana - 265,000

Maine - 88,000

Maryland - 515,000

Massachusetts - 528,000

Michigan - 539,000

Minnesota - 331,000

Mississippi - 248,000

Missouri - 431,000

Montana - 141,000

Nebraska - 191,000

Nevada - 172,000

New Hampshire - 170,000

New Jersey - 645,000

New Mexico - 142,000

New York - 1,018,000

North Carolina - 644,000

North Dakota - 69,000

Ohio - 748,000

Oklahoma - 332,000

Oregon - 271,000

Pennsylvania - 905,000

Rhode Island - 60,000

South Carolina - 499,000

South Dakota - 93,000

Tennessee - 491,000

Texas - 1,432,000

Utah - 144,000

Vermont - 95,000

Virginia - 681,000

Washington - 490,000

West Virginia - 135,000

Wisconsin - 406,000

Wyoming - 82,000

Territories - 51,000

Armed Forces Europe and Pacific - 3,000