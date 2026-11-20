The Trump administration approved shipments of nearly 900,000 advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips made by Nvidia and AMD for Chinese companies between December 2025 and May 2026, according to a report released by the US House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday.

A House committee says the US approved 879,000 Nvidia and AMD AI chip shipments for Chinese companies. (Bloomberg)

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The US Commerce Department approved 879,000 chip shipments during the six-month period, while Chinese companies had sought permission to ship a total of 3.4 million chips to China, committee documents showed, as per Reuters.

What the committee said

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According to Reuters, the Commerce Department approved 879,000 chip shipments during this period. The committee said these included 75,000 for Alibaba, 150,000 for Tencent, 43,000 for Baidu and 4,000 for BYD.

Deep Dive How many Nvidia and AMD AI chip shipments to China did the US approve? The US Commerce Department approved 879,000 chip shipments between December 2025 and May 2026. Chinese companies had sought approval for 3.4 million chips during that period. Which AI chips and Chinese companies were included in the approvals? The chips included Nvidia’s H200 and AMD’s MI325X. The committee reported approvals for Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu and BYD. Did the approvals mean all 879,000 AI chips were shipped to China? Not necessarily. The committee said it was unclear how many of the approved shipments actually resulted in chips being sent to China.

As per Reuters, committee documents show that companies had asked for permission to ship a total of 3.4 million chips to China in this period.

The chips included Nvidia’s H200 and AMD’s equivalent MI325X. It adds that it was not immediately clear how many of the approvals led to chips actually being shipped to China.

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{{^usCountry}} All four Chinese companies named in the committee report are on the Pentagon list of alleged Chinese military-backed companies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All four Chinese companies named in the committee report are on the Pentagon list of alleged Chinese military-backed companies. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Trump bought Nvidia shares worth up to $265,000 weeks before ex-CEO Jensen Huang's alleged Chinese spy links emerged

Why the data is out now

According to Reuters, it is unusual for chip export licensing data to be released like this. It comes as the Trump administration faces more scrutiny after revelations about former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy. This has led to fresh calls for a tougher stance against Chinese technology threats.

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Committee chair Brian Mast has “exercised his authorities under the Export Control Reform Act to publicly reveal export control license application information regarding NVIDIA and AMD’s AI chip licenses for the People’s Republic of China,” the committee said in a statement.

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What Nvidia said

Nvidia said in a statement that the approvals were “subject to strict conditions and limited volumes,” according to Reuters. It added that “despite receiving some licenses, we have since stopped shipping H200s to China.”