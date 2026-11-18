“Our momentum is real. Our demand is accelerating. Our supply is growing. Our customers and our partners are with us. We’ve got this,” interim CEO Colette Kress said on an investor call. She said it’s “business as usual” in Santa Clara.

The chip giant said revenue was expected to increase more than it had previously forecast. It plans to continue to provide financial support for some partners. And its new Vera Rubin servers hit the market quickly, supercharging revenue for its all-important data center segment.

Nvidia on Tuesday sought to move forward, telling investors it had no intention of bringing back Jensen Huang as CEO and touting record results that reminded investors of its central role in the artificial-intelligence boom.

Shares rose about 4% on the report.

But the events before Nvidia’s earnings report show that despite its financial strength, the company’s near-term future is likely to be dominated by questions about the former CEO’s behavior and legacy. That includes extramarital affairs with an employee and a customer U.S. officials believe was working with Chinese intelligence. Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, then an executive at the Singapore-based data company Megaspeed, has also raised fresh questions about Nvidia’s business in Asia.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is probing Nvidia’s disclosures, The Wall Street Journal reported. And the Commerce Department is now cracking down on shipments of chips from Nvidia and other U.S. companies to countries in Southeast Asia, where Chinese companies can access them.

Then there’s the question of succession. Nvidia’s board said it had retained search firm Heidrick & Struggles to find a permanent chief executive.

Hours before the earnings report, Huang kept alive the debate over whether he could one day return to the top of the company by publicly saying in a statement he would do so if asked. He also agreed to testify in front of Congress.

“The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,” Chairman Harvey Jones said at the start of the earnings call.

Nodding at the vocal faction of Nvidia’s employee base calling for Huang’s return, Kress acknowledged “diverse opinions” within Nvidia’s workforce. “Our employees, though, we believe, are committed,” she added. “They are committed to doing their life’s work at Nvidia.”

For Kress, the challenge will be persuading investors that Nvidia is in steady hands going forward, while also crafting a new strategy for the company that accounts for shifts that were already under way in America’s AI build-out and on Wall Street.