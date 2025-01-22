Menu Explore
Trump administration orders leave for federal diversity staff, layoffs looming

AP | | Posted by Tuhin Das Mahapatra
Jan 22, 2025 08:09 AM IST

The Trump administration mandates leave for federal diversity staff and outlines intentions for layoffs.

Trump administration directs all federal diversity, equity and inclusion staff be put on leave, plans to lay them off.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)(AP)
President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)(AP)

{This is a developing wire. Please stay tuned for the latest updates.}

See More
Follow Us On