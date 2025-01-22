Trump administration orders leave for federal diversity staff, layoffs looming
AP | | Posted by Tuhin Das Mahapatra
Jan 22, 2025 08:09 AM IST
The Trump administration mandates leave for federal diversity staff and outlines intentions for layoffs.
Trump administration directs all federal diversity, equity and inclusion staff be put on leave, plans to lay them off.
{This is a developing wire. Please stay tuned for the latest updates.}
