Trump administration says ICE deportations, arrests hit all-time highs in FY26

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recorded more than 483,000 deportations and 491,000 arrests in fiscal year 2026, setting agency records as President Donald Trump's administration intensified immigration enforcement, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on November 12.

Trump administration reports highest-ever ICE arrests, deportations in FY26. (Unsplash)

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According to DHS, ICE carried out 483,200 deportations in FY26, surpassing the previous annual record of 442,640 set in FY25. The agency also reported more than 491,000 arrests, including nearly 475,000 administrative arrests, describing the total as the highest in its history.

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DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced the figures in a statement, saying FY26 recorded the highest number of arrests and deportations in ICE's history. He also said September 2026 was the agency's best September for arrests.

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{{^usCountry}} “The total number of ICE arrests in Fiscal Year 2026 was more than all three full fiscal years under Biden combined,” Mullin said, crediting Trump's leadership for expanding enforcement operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The total number of ICE arrests in Fiscal Year 2026 was more than all three full fiscal years under Biden combined,” Mullin said, crediting Trump's leadership for expanding enforcement operations. {{/usCountry}}

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ICE arrests and deportations exceed Biden-era totals

DHS said ICE's FY26 deportation tally was nearly equivalent to the combined 486,000 removals recorded during FY22, FY23 and FY24 under former President Joe Biden.

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The department said the FY26 deportation figure was more than eight times the approximately 59,000 removals recorded in FY21, Biden's first fiscal year.

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Arrests also exceeded the combined totals for the three full fiscal years FY22, FY23 and FY24, which DHS put at fewer than 427,000. The agency said FY26 arrests were more than six times the approximately 74,000 recorded in FY21.

The figures cover ICE enforcement activity and do not represent every immigration-related departure from the US.

September arrests rise as enforcement records continue

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ICE recorded more than 48,000 arrests and 44,000 removals in September 2026, DHS said. The department described September's arrest tally as more than 300% above the average September during the Biden administration.

The month followed a series of record-breaking arrest totals in 2026. August saw 50,925 arrests, surpassing July's 50,208, while June recorded 43,900, according to DHS.

The department also said more than three million migrants had left the US under Trump's administration. As of October, it reported nearly 1.2 million deportations and more than 1.25 million arrests.

The figures were released as the Trump administration continues to prioritise immigration enforcement and the removal of migrants without legal status.