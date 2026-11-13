US revokes over 6,000 visas linked to birth tourism, State Department says

“The Department of State’s Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force has now revoked more than 6,000 visas from foreigners who engaged in or facilitated birth tourism. We are identifying and holding accountable everyone involved in this illicit practice,” the department said in a post on X.

The US Department of State has revoked more than 6,000 visas from foreign nationals who engaged in or facilitated birth tourism, the department said on November 12. The announcement came as the Trump administration intensifies its crackdown on the practice and the commercial networks allegedly operating around it.

The announcement marks an increase from the 4,000 birth-tourism-related visa revocations reported by the White House in October, underscoring the administration's expanding enforcement effort.

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State Department task force targets birth tourism networks The State Department established its Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force in August 2026 to identify foreign nationals involved in the practice, revoke visas where officials determine individuals are ineligible and investigate networks facilitating such travel.

According to the department's August 12 notice, the task force combines information from across the State Department and other federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, to examine travel histories and identify suspected cases worldwide.

The department has alleged that some commercial operators advertise US childbirth arrangements, provide visa coaching and help applicants conceal their actual travel purpose. Officials have also cited cases involving allegedly false statements on visa applications and misleading travel itineraries.

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US visitor visa rules prohibit birth tourism as primary purpose The State Department's official visitor visa guidance states that travelling primarily to give birth in the United States to obtain citizenship for a child is not a permissible basis for issuing a visitor visa.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in August directing federal agencies to strengthen action against birth tourism. The order authorises measures including visa revocations, entry restrictions and action against individuals or organisations facilitating the practice.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio subsequently announced a separate visa restriction policy targeting people who knowingly engage in or facilitate birth tourism, including commercial network operators and intermediaries accused of coaching applicants to commit fraud. The September 23 announcement said certain family members could also fall under the restrictions.

Birth tourism generally refers to travelling to the United States primarily to give birth so that the child can acquire US citizenship under existing rules.