Longtime Donald Trump adviser Jason Miller's income rose sharply during the president's second term, with his two consulting firms bringing in nearly $15 million over a 12-month period. The financial records also show that online news outlet Semafor paid $100,000 to one of his companies for help booking guests for its events.

Donald Trump's adviser Jason Miller's firms reported nearly $15 million in earnings, including a $100,000 payment from Semafor in 2026. (X) more less

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The details came to light through financial documents filed in a child support case involving Miller and former Trump campaign aide A.J. Delgado, with whom he has a son. The Washington Post reviewed the court records and examined how Miller's business earnings changed over the past few years.

Jason Miller's firms reported nearly $15 million in earnings

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According to the report, Miller's two companies, Scipio Strategic and SHW Partners, received a combined $15 million between October 2025 and September 2026.

The amount was a major increase from the roughly $4 million the firm reported in the financial year ending in August 2025. They reported a revenue of $879,000 in 2023. The financial records offered a closer look at the money flowing through Miller's consulting businesses as he continued working with different companies and organisations during Trump's second term.

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{{^usCountry}} Scipio Strategic accounted for around $6.7 million of the reported revenue, while SHW Partners brought in approximately $8.4 million. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scipio Strategic accounted for around $6.7 million of the reported revenue, while SHW Partners brought in approximately $8.4 million. {{/usCountry}}

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Semafor paid $100,000 to Jason Miller's firm

One of the payments that attracted attention came from Semafor. In April 2026, Miller's firm Scipio received a $100,000 transfer from the news organisation, around a week after it hosted its World Economy 2026 summit in Washington.

A Semafor spokesperson confirmed the payment to The Washington Post and explained that it covered consulting work related to booking guests for events.

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The company also responded to Mediaite, stating, “Like other media companies, Semafor works with bookers and consultants across the political spectrum to secure speakers for our events. We don’t pay speakers and both our speakers and guests come for tough, fair, and independent interviews.”

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Jason Miller also worked with foreign governments and major companies

Miller's business dealings extended beyond media organisations. His clients included India's government, Romania, investment firm Bridgewater Associates, Paramount Skydance and a Japanese conglomerate, according to the report.

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He also registered with the federal government for foreign agent work involving India and Romania.

The financial records emerged during Miller's ongoing child support dispute with Delgado. The two became romantically involved while Miller was going through a divorce and welcomed a son in 2017.

Responding to questions about his financial dealings, Miller told The Washington Post, “I take all ethics, lobbying registration, and financial disclosure obligations seriously and have complied with all applicable requirements.”

He also maintained that he was not required to discuss his finances or the legal case and did not respond to the publication's detailed questions.