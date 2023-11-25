Trump advisor Roger Stone slurs Casey DeSantis for citing her kids on campaign trail

Roger Stone, longtime advisor to former American president Donald Trump recently slurred Caset DeSantis, the wife of Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis as a ‘C***’ on X, formerly Twitter. Roger was responding to a post from former GOP congressional candidate Mike Crispi objecting to Casey's mentioning of her children on the campaign trail.

“Casey Desantis campaigning: ‘I have a 6, 5 and a 3 year old’ ‘I have a 6, 5 and a 3 year old’ ‘I have a 6, 5 and a 3 year old’ ‘I have a 6, 5 and a 3 year old’ ‘Did you know I have a 6, 5 and a 3 year old?'” Mike wrote, mocking Casey. Roger replied to the post with the comment: “SeeUNextTuesday,” which is a common slang for the derogatory word.

Well, this isn't the first time Roger has taken to throw derogatory remarks at Casey. In May, Michael Kruse, from Politico, quoted Roger in an unflattering explanation of Florida's first lady.

“Have you ever noticed how much Ron DeSantis’ wife Casey is like Lady Macbeth?” asked Roger, who was quoted alongside three other Democrats in the piece.

Another attack on Casey DeSantis was made in June, in an article published by Katie Baker from Daily Beast who termed the 43-year-old former news journalist as "Walmart Melania [Trump]'"

“Ron and Casey will also never be the Trumps,” added Katie.

Ron and Casey share three kids- two daughters and a son. Casey, who survived battles with breast cancer in 2021 and 2022 is valued by her husband as a confidante, partner and political advisor.

Netizens react to Mike and Roger's comments on Casey

Many on X took to reprimand Mike Crispi and Roger Stone over their comments on Casey DeSantis' campaign trail.

“You are a soulless, despicable, sad man,” wrote one.

“I can see why Team Trump would be upset about Casey highlighting the fact that they have a happy young family and her husband's opponent is almost twice his age,” wrote another.

“What are you 6,5,or 3” quipped another.