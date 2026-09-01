By Kanishka Singh

Trump ally Laura Loomer faces

WASHINGTON, - Multiple lawmakers and rights advocates condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's ally Laura Loomer on Monday over her racist comments attacking Democratic socialist Florida State Representative Angie Nixon, as well as other prominent Black U.S. politicians and a Supreme Court justice.

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"Angie Nixon is a ghetto, black, communist," Loomer, a right-wing blogger, conspiracy theorist and Trump ally, said on X on Monday, while doubling down after previous similar comments from her sparked widespread criticism.

On Friday, she cast Nixon, U.S. Representatives Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley, former U.S. Representative Cori Bush and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson - all of whom are Black women - as "ghetto, entitled, race-obsessed, destructive black BITCHES who are completely unfit for the power they hold."

Nixon recently scored an upset victory in Florida's Democratic primary race for the U.S. Senate.

Loomer has also often made anti-Muslim comments, ranging from calling for Muslims to be banned from holding office in the U.S. to advocating for deporting and removing "all Muslims from America."

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{{^usCountry}} "You attack and insult Black women because you believe peddling racism is good for your clicks and your business model," Maryland Governor Wes Moore said in response to Loomer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "You attack and insult Black women because you believe peddling racism is good for your clicks and your business model," Maryland Governor Wes Moore said in response to Loomer. {{/usCountry}}

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U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian American who herself has been attacked by Loomer, said "anti-Black racism goes unchecked."

U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called Loomer a "stone-cold racist."

Loomer has long been one of the Republican president's most fervent supporters and is known to have Trump's ear.

"Black women should NEVER have to endure such hateful and degrading rhetoric for daring to lead," prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump said on Monday.

The Council on American Islamic Relations said Loomer's comments "are the very definition of anti-Black racism."

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.