‘Trump anointed by Jesus’: US Army commander's shock 'Armageddon’ claim sparks row amid Iran war

Concerning allegations of adding a religious tint to the ongoing US and Israel's war on Iran have emerged from United States Army servicemembers, according to a report published by the Military Religious Freedom Foundation. MRFF is a US nonprofit that works to protect religious freedom in the US military.

In a report published on March 3, the non-profit said that at least 200 US servicemen from 50 military installations "across all the services" are complaining that their "Christian zealot commanders" are increasingly trying to paint the ongoing operation in religious colors.

It included a quote from an MRFF-affiliated Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) who reported it behalf of 15 other members in his unit. The NCO alleged that a US Army Commander said during a combat readiness meeting that Donald Trump was "anointed by Jesus" and the ongoing conflict is all part of God’s divine plan.”

Per the complaint in the report, the Commander "specifically referenced numerous citations out of the Book of Revelation referring to Armageddon and the imminent return of Jesus Christ.

“He said that 'President Trump has been anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth',” the quote added.

Ht.com could not independently confirm the authenticity of the report.

CIA Trying To Arm Iranian Kurdish Groups On Tuesday, CNN reported citing sources, that the US Central Intelligence Agency is trying to arm the Kurdish groups along Iran's northwestern border with Iraq and Turkey. Earlier, Axios had reported that Trump held phone calls with Mustafa Hijri; the chief of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (KDPI), the largest Kurdish resistance group in Iran.

A senior Iranian Kurdish official in Iran also told CNN that they are planning for ground action against the Shia regime in Iran and see the current power vacuum as a "big opportunity."

The report of the CIA possibly arming the Kurdish groups came as Trump announced on Truth Social Tuesday that it is "too late" for a war with Iran.