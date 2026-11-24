President Donald Trump personally pushed Nvidia’s board to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO after allies portrayed Huang as a victim of “deep state” manoeuvring, according to a new Axios report.

Donald Trump urged Nvidia’s board to reinstate Jensen Huang after allies argued that he had become a victim of “deep state” manoeuvring. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo (REUTERS) more less

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Trump and senior officials argued that Huang was too important to lose because of Nvidia’s role in the US economy and artificial intelligence race, the sources told Axios. The intervention placed the weight of the presidency behind a private company’s leadership decision.

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“Jensen is too big to fail,” one source familiar with the discussions told Axios.

Deep Dive Why did Trump push Nvidia to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO? Trump and senior officials reportedly argued that Huang was too important to Nvidia, the US economy and the AI race to lose. Trump also said he was concerned China could hire Huang. How did Nvidia’s board decide to bring Jensen Huang back? The board unanimously approved Huang’s reinstatement after discussions with him and input from senior US government officials. The decision came 11 days after his resignation. Did Nvidia notify the Justice Department before reinstating Jensen Huang? According to an MS Now report, Nvidia did not notify the Justice Department before announcing Huang’s return. The report also said the department had found no evidence of wrongdoing by Huang or Nvidia at that time.

Huang returned to Nvidia’s headquarters on Monday after the company’s board reinstated him just 11 days after his resignation.

Also read: ‘I’m going to be a better CEO’: Jensen Huang tells Nvidia employees on ‘first day at work’ after ouster

Allies framed Huang as a victim of ‘deep state’ actions

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{{^usCountry}} According to Axios, Huang’s supporters inside the Trump administration argued that government insiders were unfairly targeting the Nvidia founder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Axios, Huang’s supporters inside the Trump administration argued that government insiders were unfairly targeting the Nvidia founder. {{/usCountry}}

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A Trump adviser told Axios that allies tried to convince the president that “deep staters” were working against Huang.

The argument appealed to Trump’s long-standing criticism of the intelligence community. Supporters claimed that information gathered about Huang’s relationships was being used unfairly against him.

The controversy intensified after Secretary of State Marco Rubio circulated intelligence findings about Huang’s relationship with a woman suspected of spying for China. The memo was later leaked, creating internal tensions within the administration.

A Rubio ally told Axios that the secretary was “mortified” after the memo became public with his name attached.

However, senior administration officials argued that the intelligence did not prove Huang had been compromised or knowingly violated US law.“ People are weaponising some true information and spinning it to reflect as negatively as possible against Huang,” one senior official told Axios.

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Meanwhile, Nvidia was lobbying Washington over restrictions on selling advanced chips to China.

Some administration officials remained concerned that Nvidia’s chips could strengthen Chinese AI development. AI company Anthropic has reportedly warned officials that Nvidia hardware could help Chinese open-source AI models close the gap with American systems.

Also read: Trump feared China would 'hire' Jensen Huang and ‘convinced’ Nvidia board to reinstate him

Trump’s intervention raises questions over government role

Trump reportedly joined Nvidia’s board meeting on Sunday night to argue for Huang’s reinstatement. He later told CNBC that he had helped convince the company’s leadership to bring Huang back.

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Vice President JD Vance also played a key role in supporting Huang’s return, according to Axios.

Trump and Vance viewed Huang as an important supporter of open AI models. According to the duo, this could provide Americans with more control and lower costs compared with closed systems developed by companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

The decision however raised questions in the Capitol.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has questioned which government officials provided national security input that influenced Nvidia’s board. Additionally, three Republican-led House committees have scheduled interviews with Huang on December 1 and Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter on December 2.

Nvidia has said its independent investigations and cooperation with government inquiries will continue.