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Trump blames Democrats for stock market plunge after GOP midterms rout: ‘Your 401(k)s have dropped’

Donald Trump blamed Democrats for Wall Street's sharp post-midterm sell-off.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026, 07:05:36 IST
By Asmi
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US President Donald Trump blamed Democrats for Wall Street's sharp sell-off following the 2026 midterm elections, claiming the market's decline had wiped out gains in Americans' retirement savings, while insisting the economy would soon recover.

Trump calls market rout one of history's worst, blames Democrats for election fallout. (Bloomberg)
Trump calls market rout one of history's worst, blames Democrats for election fallout. (Bloomberg)

In a post on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump described the stock market's performance as one of the worst days in history, attributing the losses to the election results that handed Democrats control of Congress.

“The Stock Market suffered one of the Worst Days in History based on the results of the Election. Such a sad thing to watch!” Trump wrote, adding that the market had taken considerable effort to reach unprecedented levels before the downturn.

Deep Dive

Why did US stocks fall after the 2026 midterm elections?

Stocks reversed an initial rally after the election. The related reports cited heavy selling in chip and AI-infrastructure shares, as well as investor concerns about greater scrutiny of data-centre projects.

How much did the major US stock indexes fall after the midterms?

The S&P 500 fell 4.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,833 points, or 3.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite plunged 5.5%, according to the main article.

What did Trump say about the market drop and Americans’ 401(k)s?

Trump said the election results led to one of the market’s worst days and claimed Americans’ 401(k)s had dropped. He blamed Democrats, while assuring investors the economy would recover.
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Trump sought to reassure investors despite the losses, writing: “Do not fear, however, we will soon, one way or the other, be BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE.”

Also Read: Europe's flights face third day of hoax bomb threats, fighter jets scrambled

Trump blames election outcome for market losses

The remarks came after a sharp reversal on Wall Street on Thursday, November 5, following an initial rally after the midterm results.

According to the Associated Press, the S&P 500 dropped 4.4% to 7,353.73, marking its steepest decline since the April 2025 tariff-related market sell-off. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,833 points, or 3.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite plunged 5.5%.

The downturn wiped out gains recorded during Wednesday's session, when investors initially welcomed the election outcome and the prospect of a divided government.

Also Read: US expands online immigration filing options, touts faster processing and fraud checks

Trump claims he would have delivered a Republican landslide

In a separate Truth Social post, Trump suggested Republicans would have performed significantly better had he personally been on the ballot.

“I JUST WASN’T ON THE BALLOT. IF I WERE, WE WOULD HAVE WON IN A LANDSLIDE!” he wrote.

Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections, marking a significant setback for Trump and Republicans as the administration enters the second half of his presidential term.

The election outcome is expected to reshape congressional oversight and debates over the administration's economic, immigration and domestic policy priorities.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asmi

Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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