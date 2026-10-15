Trump breaks silence on Kimberly Guilfoyle's resignation as US ambassador to Greece, ‘She dated my son, we didn’t like…’

President Donald Trump has stepped back from his son's former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, after removing her from position of US ambassador to Greece in connection with a funds-for-access controversy.

Kimberly Guilfoyle was asked to resign as US ambassador to Greece after reports alleged she sought $100,000 from a Trump donor seeking access to the president. Guilfoyle rejects the claims. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

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Trump's newly appointed press secretary, Katie Zacharia, shared during her inaugural press briefing on Tuesday that Trump requested Guilfoyle's resignation, noting, “She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well.”

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This announcement comes just days after reports surfaced stating that Guilfoyle had allegedly reached out to a Trump donor—who was looking to gain access to the President—requesting $100,000 to settle her American Express bill. Guilfoyle has strongly rejected these claims.

Trump says Kimberly Guilfoyle 'wasn't a member of my family'

Deep Dive Why was Kimberly Guilfoyle asked to leave her post as US ambassador to Greece? The administration asked Guilfoyle to step down after reports raised questions about her conduct, including alleged requests for money from a donor and other benefits. Guilfoyle has denied the allegations. What did Kimberly Guilfoyle reportedly say about the $100,000 donor texts? According to The Wall Street Journal, Guilfoyle told White House officials the messages were AI-generated. The report said officials did not accept that explanation and the newspaper’s reporters had verified the messages. What ethics warning did Marco Rubio send after Guilfoyle’s departure? Rubio reminded State Department employees to avoid conflicts of interest, act impartially and not use public office for private gain. His memo did not mention Guilfoyle.

When the POTUS was asked about the misconduct allegations, he expressed his disapproval by saying he “didn't like what we were reading.”

“On Kimberly Guilfoyle, she was almost a member of your family. How surprised were you to learn about these allegations?” a reporter asked Trump.

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{{^usCountry}} “No, she wasn't a member of my family. She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago,” Trump responded. “She went to Greece, she was doing a good job, but we didn't like what we were reading.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “No, she wasn't a member of my family. She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago,” Trump responded. “She went to Greece, she was doing a good job, but we didn't like what we were reading.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Kimberly Guilfoyle told WH officials ‘$100,000 texts’ to donor Eric Deters were AI-generated: Report

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. relationship

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. were engaged for close to four years before deciding to end their relationship in late 2024, just after his father secured his second presidential victory.

When speculation about a romance between Trump Jr. and his current spouse Bettina Anderson started circulating in December 2024, an insider shared with People that the breakup was “a friendly split between Kimberly and Don Jr.,” and noted, the Trump family continues to hold Guilfoyle in high regard.

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It looks like Trump is now distancing himself from Guilfoyle after a major report came out revealing text exchanges between her and a Trump supporter.

Kimberly Guilfoyle's reported warning to expose Trump family

According to Daily Mail insiders, Guilfoyle is warning that she could expose damaging information about the Trump family following her unexpected departure this week. Sources close to the administration suggest that Guilfoyle has allegedly maintained a confidential ‘burn book’ documenting details about the first family, and she's now hinting that she plans to reveal everything once she's back in the US, reported Daily Mail.