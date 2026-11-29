President Donald Trump on Saturday, November 28, described flooding at a federally owned golf course in Washington, DC, as an “Act of God” while criticising a federal judge who has blocked his plans to transform the facility into a championship-style course.

Trump renews push for DC golf course makeover after storm flooding. (Getty Images via AFP) more less

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The comments came after a powerful nor’easter brought flooding to East Potomac Golf Links along the Potomac River.

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Trump posted photographs of the flooded fairways on Truth Social, linking the damage to the ongoing legal dispute over the proposed renovation.

“Almost everything is submerged and obliterated by the tides. God must have been watching the problems we’ve been having with a judge who did everything politically possible to stop a Great Golf Course from being built. Therefore, this was an Act of God!” he wrote.

He also described the course, which dates back to 1920, as “dangerous and uninhabitable” and said the Interior Department had closed it. Trump called on US District Judge Ana Reyes to allow the administration's renovation project to proceed.

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Trump’s golf course makeover faces legal challenge

East Potomac Golf Links, located in East Potomac Park, has three public courses named Red, White and Blue. Trump has previously criticised the facility, calling it “trash island”, and proposed replacing the existing layout with a championship-style course.

The National Capital Planning Commission has scheduled a meeting for December 31, when it could give final approval to the project. The commission is also scheduled to meet on December 3. Its official project report outlines the proposed redevelopment, including changes to the golf courses, practice facilities, drainage and surrounding park landscape.

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{{^usCountry}} The December 31 meeting could come just days before Democrats take control of Congress in January. The change in control could give them the ability to appoint enough members to the commission to stall Trump's projects, the newspaper reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The December 31 meeting could come just days before Democrats take control of Congress in January. The change in control could give them the ability to appoint enough members to the commission to stall Trump's projects, the newspaper reported. {{/usCountry}}

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The proposed renovation has also faced a legal challenge from plaintiffs who allege that the administration's plans violate the National Environmental Policy Act, the National Historic Preservation Act, the National Park Service Organic Act and the 1897 law establishing the park.

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Judge extends order keeping park open until December 12

Trump said the Interior Department had closed the golf course. However, Reyes extended a temporary restraining order preventing the administration from closing East Potomac Park until December 12.

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In the November 14 court order, the judge barred the administration from closing the park and carrying out work that would change the property while the legal proceedings continued. The order covers the golf courses as well as other public facilities and recreational areas in the park.

Reyes's decision followed a lawsuit filed by the DC Preservation League and other plaintiffs opposing the planned closure and redevelopment. They argued that shutting the public park would allow the administration to begin the makeover before completing the required environmental and historic-preservation processes.

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The judge's order was later extended through December 12. A hearing on the plaintiffs' request for a preliminary injunction is scheduled for December 8, The Washington Post reported.

Despite the flooding in Washington, Trump later played golf at his club in West Palm Beach, Florida, and posted a video of himself teeing off.