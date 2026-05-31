US President Donald Trump called Saturday for the cancellation of upcoming concerts celebrating America's 250th anniversary after several musical acts backed out, saying they should be replaced by a political rally headlined by himself.

Trump calls for replacing US 250th concerts with MAGA rally

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, adding: "Cancel it."

Shortly after they were announced as performers in a Washington concert series around the July 4 holiday, multiple musical acts backed out, with some citing the event's politicization.

The concerts were scheduled to kick off on June 25 as part of a major event on the National Mall organized by Freedom 250, a Trump-backed public-private entity.

"I understand Artists are getting 'the yips'" about performing, Trump said earlier on Truth Social, one day after a fourth and fifth act announced their departure, out of a total of nine artists originally announced.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "So I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime...and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History , DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate 'Artists.'" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "So I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime...and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History , DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate 'Artists.'" {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Trump said he was ordering aides to assess "the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally" on the mall, where he would deliver a speech "rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump said he was ordering aides to assess "the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally" on the mall, where he would deliver a speech "rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!" {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Friday, artists including country singer Martina McBride and glam rocker Bret Michaels, frontman of 1980s band Poison, said they were dropping out of the concert series. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Friday, artists including country singer Martina McBride and glam rocker Bret Michaels, frontman of 1980s band Poison, said they were dropping out of the concert series. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of," Michaels posted on Facebook. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of," Michaels posted on Facebook. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trump has openly tried to stamp his mark on the celebrations, most notably by staging an mixed martial arts fight in a specially constructed arena on the White House lawn on June 14 his 80th birthday.

The remaining line-up of musicians, whose prime came and went decades ago such as Vanilla Ice and C C Music Factory has sparked a flood of sarcastic comments on social media.

mlm-jgc/acb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON