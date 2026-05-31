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Trump calls for replacing US 250th concerts with MAGA rally

Trump calls for replacing US 250th concerts with MAGA rally

Published on: May 31, 2026 06:06 am IST
AFP |
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US President Donald Trump called Saturday for the cancellation of upcoming concerts celebrating America's 250th anniversary after several musical acts backed out, saying they should be replaced by a political rally headlined by himself.

Trump calls for replacing US 250th concerts with MAGA rally

"We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, adding: "Cancel it."

Shortly after they were announced as performers in a Washington concert series around the July 4 holiday, multiple musical acts backed out, with some citing the event's politicization.

The concerts were scheduled to kick off on June 25 as part of a major event on the National Mall organized by Freedom 250, a Trump-backed public-private entity.

"I understand Artists are getting 'the yips'" about performing, Trump said earlier on Truth Social, one day after a fourth and fifth act announced their departure, out of a total of nine artists originally announced.

Trump has openly tried to stamp his mark on the celebrations, most notably by staging an mixed martial arts fight in a specially constructed arena on the White House lawn on June 14 his 80th birthday.

The remaining line-up of musicians, whose prime came and went decades ago such as Vanilla Ice and C C Music Factory has sparked a flood of sarcastic comments on social media.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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