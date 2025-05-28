Trump claims Canada wants to be part of US, makes them a ‘Golden Dome’ offer

US President Donald Trump has continued his jibes towards Canada, but this time, with an offer on the table. Taking to social media, the US president has stated that Canada will be allowed "free entry" into the Golden Dome defence system. However, this will only be possible if Ottawa accepts Trump's offer to join the US. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and US President Donald Trump engage in a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC.(AP)

The 'Golden Dome' system - the US' new missile defence system - will be free of cost for Canada as long as it merges with the US as the 51st state. If Canada refuses to do so, the defence system will cost the country $61 billion dollars.

"I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation," Trump posted on Truth Social.

The US president added that if Canada becomes the 51st state, the defence system will cost them zero dollars, adding that Ottawa is reportedly “considering the offer.”

Canada stands firm, rejects statehood

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Trump earlier in May after his win in the federal elections. During this visit, the two leaders discussed the Golden Dome programme.

Speaking to reporters, Carney stated that talks regarding the Golden Dome defence system are on.

"Is it a good idea for Canada? Yes, it is good to have protections in place for Canadians,” Carney said at a press briefing last week. However, the Liberal party leader added that Canada is not and will never be "for sale."

Relations between the US and Canada have hit a rough spot, especially after Trump assumed office as the president. With his tariff warnings and push to merge Canada with the US, ties between the two North American nations continue to deteriorate.

What is the Golden Dome?

The Golden Dome is a new US defence system that will work as a counter-missile defence. According to reports, the $175 billion missile shield will protect the country from "modern threats" ranging from ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and hypersonic weapons.

The system is expected to be operational by 2029. According to Trump, the Golden Dome system will "protect us—even if [the missiles] are launched from space."