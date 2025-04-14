Trump cognitive test: What is Montreal Cognitive Assessment and here's how you can take it

President Donald Trump's doctor on Sunday declared the 78-year-old ‘fully fit’ to serve as commander in chief. The White House released the results of Trump's physical and cognitive exam, the Republican's first in his second term. Trump was given the Montreal Cognitive Assessment in his health exam(REUTERS)

Trump also received neurological tests on his mental status, nerves, motor and sensory function, and reflexes and showed no signs of depression or anxiety, the White House memo read. The 78-year-old was given the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) and scored 30 out of 30.

After giving the cognitive test on Saturday, Trump told reporters that he ‘got every answer right’ on the cognitive test.

“Overall, I felt I was in very good shape. A good heart, a good soul, a very good soul,” he added.

What is the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA)?

The Montreal Cognitive Assessment is a brief screening tool designed to detect mild cognitive impairment and early stages of dementia, particularly Alzheimer's disease. It evaluates cognitive functions like memory, attention, language, visuospatial skills, executive function, and orientation through tasks such as drawing, naming, recalling words, and performing calculations. Scored out of 30, a score below 26 typically suggests cognitive impairment, though cutoffs vary by context. Administered in about 10-15 minutes, it’s widely used by clinicians but requires training for accurate interpretation. Unlike general knowledge tests, it focuses on cognitive processing, not learned facts.

How can you take the MoCA?

You can’t self-administer the Montreal Cognitive Assessment because it requires a trained professional to administer and interpret the results accurately. Here’s how you can take it:

Consult a healthcare provider: Contact a doctor, neurologist, or psychologist who can assess whether the MoCA is appropriate for you. They may refer you to a clinic or specialist.

Certified administration: The test must be given by someone trained in MoCA administration, such as a physician, nurse, or neuropsychologist. Training is required to ensure standardization, and certification is available through the official MoCA website (www.mocatest.org).

In-person or virtual testing: The MoCA is typically conducted in a clinical setting, like a doctor’s office or memory clinic, taking 10-15 minutes. Some providers offer virtual administration via telehealth, using tools like the MoCA Video Call version, but this still requires a trained administrator.

Test versions: There are multiple versions (e.g., MoCA 7.1, 7.2, 7.3) to prevent memorization, and options like MoCA-Xpress or MoCA-Blind for specific needs (e.g., vision or motor impairments). The full test is most common.

