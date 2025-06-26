Trump drops F-bomb again before NATO summit? Lip reader reveals details

A skilled lip reader said Donald Trump used another F-word while heading to the NATO summit in The Hague, clearly upset about the world leaders he was about to meet. On Wednesday, the US President met with members of NATO, an alliance he’s spent years trying to influence. He stressed the group’s commitment to defend one another amid rising tensions between the US and Iran, as cited by Irish Star report. US President Donald Trump seemed to be in a bad mood even before leaving for the NATO Summit. (Getty Images via AFP)

Though Trump was always expected to grab the spotlight, lip reading expert Nicola Hickling shared exclusive insights about his mood during what was a tough week for him. In a video of Trump walking toward his plane, he’s seen talking with a female officer. Nicola said, “As they’re walking together he mutters bluntly: ‘They’re f------ idiots.’”

Nicola Hickling says ‘the body language is unmistakable’

This comes as new concerns about Trump’s mental state have surfaced after people noticed a strange detail on his suit. Nicola added, “The tension builds. He states plainly, ‘I am so mad, freaking idiots’ before swatting the air with a dismissive gesture, signaling to the gathered press and photographers that he has no interest in engaging. The body language is unmistakable he’s shutting it down.”

Nicola noted further: “As he begins to ascend the steps, he delivers one final remark: ‘I want to be alone.’ His tone is cold, his stride determined.” It’s not clear who Trump meant — it might have been NATO leaders, Iran, Israel, or the “scum” media he criticized.

The lip reader also viewed at a conversation between Mark Rutte (NATO’s Secretary General), Croatia’s President Zoran Milanovic, and the Netherlands’ Prime Minister Dick Schoof. She noticed they seemed to be making fun of Trump during the summit. Their chat seemed to turn to Trump when Rutte asked, “Did you get together at all?” Hickling says Milanovic answered, “This is the Prime Minister of the USA. What a tosser. He wants to meet in France and speak there.”

Schoof replied, “Are you mad?” sounding both shocked and worried. Milanovic reportedly said, “It depends what he wants.” Schoof laughed almost in disbelief and said again, “You are mad.” Milanovic just shrugged and said, “Obviously it affects the world, doesn’t it?” Rutte agreed, “Yes, it does.”

Nicola Hickling founded LipReader, a company that specializes in lip reading and expert witness reports. She’s now a sought-after lip reader at events, working with historians, researchers, and lawyers to help them understand speech without sound, as reported by Irish Star news.

Trump says Iran and Israel ‘have been fighting so long’

Trump seemed to be in a bad mood even before leaving for the NATO Summit. Just before leaving the White House on Tuesday, he told reporters that Israel and Iran “have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f— they’re doing.”

This moment was dramatic because it made Trump the first U.S. president to say the f-word on live TV.