'I think he likes me': Trump reacts to being called 'daddy' by NATO chief Mark Rutte

At the NATO Summit 2025 in the Netherlands, US President Donald Trump was given a strange new nickname - daddy. This new nickname, which was given by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte as the two leaders discussed the US role during the Israel-Iran conflict. US President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio laugh as they react to questions on the new nickname given to Trump by Rutte(AFP)

While speaking to reporters, questions on the new nickname had the US president blushing and Defence secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio doubling over with laughter.

Speaking to Trump, a Sky News journalist asked the US president - "Mark Rutte, the NATO chief, who is your friend, he called you 'daddy' earlier. Do you regard your NATO allies as kind of children?"

The question triggered a burst of laughter to break out in the room, including from the president's team.

"No, he likes me, I think he likes me. If he doesn't, I'll let you know. I'll come back and I'll hit him hard, ok?" said Trump, who was visibly amused during the conversation.

Trump added that Rutte said the term in an affectionate manner.

NATO backs Trump, increases defence expenditure

Donald Trump's return as US president sparked tensions between the western allies as NATO worked to find a way to function without the United States.

Despite the lighthearted jokes and nicknames, the journalist once again asked if Trump sees the NATO allies as his children, to which he stated that the allies "need a little help."

"I think they need a little help at the beginning. And I think they will be able to, and I think they are gonna remember this day, and this is a big day for NATO," said Trump as NATO allies announced an increase in defence expenditure.

"This was a very big day," Trump continued.

"One of the gentlemen said, 'You know what, we've been trying to raise the rate for 30 years,' and he's been there a long time, and he said, 'until you came along and it happened. What you did was amazing.' It's been sort of an amazing day for a lot of reasons," he added further.