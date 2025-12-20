Trump drug price announcement: List of 9 companies under new sweep of Most Favored Nation program

President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled new agreements with nine major pharmaceutical companies aimed at lowering the prices Americans pay for certain prescription drugs, part of a broader push to bring US costs closer to those in Europe. President Donald Trump speaks during an event on prescription drug prices in the Roosevelt Room of the White House(AP)

"We were subsidizing the entire world. We're not doing it anymore," Trump said at a White House press conference.

Which are the nine pharma companies?

The latest deals involve Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Genentech (Roche), Gilead, GSK, Merck, Novartis and Sanofi.

With these agreements, the administration has now secured commitments from 14 of the 17 drugmakers it formally pressed in July to cut prices. In recent months, similar arrangements were announced with Pfizer, AstraZeneca, EMD Serono, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

Three large manufacturers, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson and Regeneron, have not yet finalized agreements. A Regeneron spokesperson, Alexandra Bowie, said discussions with the administration are ongoing.

How does TrumpRx.gov work?

Under the new framework, participating companies will sell select medications directly to consumers through their own websites, allowing patients to purchase drugs without using insurance. To centralize access, the administration plans to launch TrumpRx.gov, a federal site designed to redirect users to those manufacturer platforms.

A preview version of the website went live earlier this year, with officials saying full operations are expected to begin in January.

The agreements also extend to public programs. Drugmakers are committed to providing most of their products to state Medicaid systems at the same prices charged in other wealthy nations. While Medicaid already receives the lowest domestic drug prices by law, administration officials said the deals would produce additional savings for certain medications.

In addition, companies pledged that future drugs introduced in the United States would be priced in line with what they charge in comparable countries abroad.

In return, the manufacturers will receive exemptions for three years from any tariffs the administration might impose on imported pharmaceuticals.