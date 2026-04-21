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Trump Fed chair pick to vow interest rate independence at key hearing

Trump Fed chair pick to vow interest rate independence at key hearing

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 01:15 am IST
AFP |
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Kevin Warsh, US President Donald Trump's choice to lead the Federal Reserve, will stress his dedication to central bank independence on interest rates at a crucial confirmation hearing Tuesday, according to prepared remarks seen by AFP.

Trump Fed chair pick to vow interest rate independence at key hearing

"I am committed to ensuring that the conduct of monetary policy remains strictly independent," Warsh is to say in an opening statement to the Senate Banking Committee.

He is also expected to express commitment to fighting inflation.

The hearing, scheduled for 10:00 am on Tuesday, is a key hurdle Warsh needs to overcome in order to succeed Fed Chair Jerome Powell when his term at the helm ends on May 15.

But the session is likely to be tense, with all 11 Democrats on the Banking Committee last week urging for a delay of nomination proceedings until separate investigations into Powell and Fed governor Lisa Cook are closed.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who sits on the panel led by his party, has also vowed to block all Fed nominees including Warsh until the Justice Department probe involving Powell is resolved.

He says that price surges bring "grievous harm" to citizens.

But his prepared speech also emphasizes that the Fed must "stay in its lane," adding that "Fed independence is placed at greatest risk when it strays into fiscal and social policies where it has neither authority nor expertise."

Critics have slammed Warsh's nomination as an attempt by Trump to control the independent institution, as the US leader repeatedly pushes for lower interest rates.

Trump has sought to remove Fed governor Lisa Cook from office over allegations of mortgage fraud, and the case awaits judgment from the Supreme Court.

The Justice Department also earlier launched a probe into Powell and the Fed over renovations at the bank's headquarters, a move Powell called an attempt by the Trump administration to intimidate the bank.

bys/des

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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