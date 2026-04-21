Trump fed nominee Kevin Warsh in Epstein files? Shocking details as Democrats plan to probe link at confirmation hearing

President Donald Trump's nominee for the position of the chair of the Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh, is set to have his confirmation hearing tomorrow, April 21. He will be replacing Jerome Powell as Fed chair, someone who didn't always see eye to eye with Trump. Ahead of Warsh's big day, a report has emerged that Democrats plan to probe his links to Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted child sex offended. Kevin Warsh is set to have the confirmation hearing to become next Fed Chair tomorrow. (REUTERS)

Scott MacFarlane, a reporter with Democrat-leaning news outlet MeidasTouch, said “At tomorrow's confirmation hearing for Kevin Warsh, Trump's nominee for Fed chair, expect Democrats to ask questions about any interactions between Warsh and Jeffrey Epstein.”

He also shared an excerpt on Warsh released by the Senate Banking Committee Democrats.

“Mr. Warsh's name appears in the Epstein files, and his financial disclosures raise additional unanswered questions regarding potential links to Mr. Epstein,” the part begins.

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"On January 30, 2026, the DOJ released a slew of documents, images, communications, and other records and materials related to the investigation and prosecution of the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.55 As multiple sources have reported, Mr. Warsh's name appears to be included in these files.56 Specifically, he and his wife "appear in a list shared with Epstein titled 'St. Barth's Christmas 2010,' among other guests who were planning to attend a party on the island."57 The email exchange, apparently forwarded to Epstein on December 21, 2010, notes that the list included "everyone" believed to be "coming down so far."58 Ghislaine Maxwell - who was later convicted of federal criminal offenses and "sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse minors" - also appears to be included on the list.59 In addition, Mr. Warsh's name appears to be included in an email with a list of individuals invited to a movie premiere.60 "Mr. Jeffrey Epstein" and "Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell" were also included on the list of invitees, as were 'Mr. and Mrs. Donald Trump (Melania Knaus),' 'Mr. and Mrs. Donald Trump, Jr. (Vanessa Haydon),' and 'Mr. & Mrs. Jared Kushner (Ivanka Trump)'," it further adds.