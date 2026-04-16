The Decades-Old Legal Question at the Heart of the Fed Chair Showdown

Fed Chair Jerome Powell arriving for a press conference after last month’s monetary policy meeting.

At the heart of President Trump’s threat to fire Jerome Powell lies an unsettled legal question: When the Fed chair’s term expires without a confirmed successor, who gets to decide what happens next? This week, the administration signaled that if no successor is confirmed by May 15, Powell shouldn’t continue as chair. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tuesday that several people—not just Powell—could serve as the Federal Reserve’s interim leader, naming Vice Chair Philip Jefferson and governor Christopher Waller as alternatives. On Wednesday, Trump went further, saying “I’ll have to fire him” if Powell didn’t step aside. But last month, Powell pre-emptively staked out his position, announcing he would continue leading the central bank as “chair pro tempore” if no successor is confirmed on time. “That is what the law calls for,” Powell said. “That’s what we’ve done on several occasions, including involving me. And it’s what we’re going to do in this situation.”

Kevin Warsh, President Trump’s nominee for Fed chair.

Powell’s forceful public claim to the job is itself a message to the White House: contesting it would mean yet another courtroom fight over the Fed’s independence. His apparent confidence rests on legal arguments the Fed has honed over many decades even though the law is open to interpretation. The ambiguity has produced dueling legal opinions between the executive branch and the Fed going back to 1978. No court has ever been asked to resolve that dispute. The Senate is set to hold confirmation hearings on Tuesday for Kevin Warsh, Trump’s nominee to succeed Powell, but it faces a potential delay because Sen. Thom Tillis (R., N.C.) has vowed to oppose any nomination until a criminal probe about the Fed’s building renovations has been resolved. Since Congress adopted the central bank’s current structure in 1935, there have been five times where the chair’s term has expired before the Senate confirmed who would serve next. Each time, the incumbent chair continued to serve. No president has ever contested the arrangement. The question produced a significant legal dispute only once. In 1978, when the confirmation of Arthur Burns’s successor was delayed by several weeks, the Justice Department and the Fed reached opposite conclusions about who had the authority to fill the gap. Carter administration lawyers said the president had the authority to designate an acting chair from among any of the Fed’s seven governors, and Carter issued an order designating Burns as the acting chair. But the Fed disagreed, and two senators—including Banking Committee Chairman William Proxmire—amplified the objections. They warned that a president who could designate acting chairmen could render meaningless the four-year term Congress had created for Fed chiefs to insulate them from political pressure. Five years later, the Reagan White House mulled the same question when considering whether to reappoint then-Chairman Paul Volcker. A 28-year-old White House lawyer named John Roberts—now the chief justice of the Supreme Court—wrote a memo for his bosses that agreed in part with the Carter administration position. But Roberts imposed a critical limit: The president could designate an acting chair only for a short period, in an emergency, and only if a nominee was pending before the Senate or about to be submitted. An open-ended designation without a pending nomination, Roberts concluded, would conflict with the constitutional requirement of Senate confirmation.

President Ronald Reagan with Fed Chairman Paul Volcker in the Oval Office in 1981.