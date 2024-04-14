Trump, GOP leaders blame Biden's ‘great weakness’ for Iranian attack on Israel: Every time he says ‘don’t’…

Former US President Donald Trump blasted incumbent Joe Biden in the wake of Iran's retaliatory attack against Israel, saying that his address to the nation on the unprecedented strike was "taped". Addressing a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Trump said that Israel is under attack because the United States has shown "great weakness" that "is unbelievable".(AP)

He further stressed that America always stands by Israel, and that the attack wouldn't have happened under his administration. "I want to say God Bless the people of Israel. They’re under attack right now and it would not have happened if we were in office," Trump stated.

Meanwhile, the GOP leader took to his social media handle Truth Social and targetted Biden over his address to the United States on the Iranian attack, claiming it was "taped".

"Biden, on Israel, didn't do his "Address to the People" LIVE. He taped it. This is no time for taped speeches!!! DJT," he wrote.

Following the Iranian attack, Biden asserted the US' support for Israel’s security is “ironclad”, stressing that Washington will stand with the Jewish nation and "support their defence against these threats from Iran".

As Biden cut short his weekend trip and flown to Washington DC from Delaware just few hours before the attack, Trump said: "Due to universal outrage, and my TRUTH, Crooked Joe Biden has been forced to go back to the White House tonight, instead of tomorrow. Good!"

GOP leaders join Trump, raise concerns over Biden administration and Iran's attack on Israel

Taking to X, House Speaker Mike Johnson blamed the unprecedented attack on the Biden administration's appeasement of Iran and undermining of Israel.

Calling on the world leaders to extend their support to Israel, he wrote: "I will continue to engage with the White House to insist upon a proper response."

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said the attack shows that "Biden's approach with Iran and the Middle East is backwards." "Now as we risk entering WWIII, the US must stand by Israel's commitment to democracy. The president must stand firm, and stop coddling Iran immediately."

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee's Republican senator from Wyoming, Sen. John Barrasso, claimed that President Biden is giving Iran and its terrorist network the benefit of the doubt by not standing firmly with Israel.

According to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the attacks would have never happened under Trump's watch.

"So much for President Biden telling bad guys 'don’' actually being an effective deterrent. Every time he says 'don’t,' they do," Graham wrote on X. “I hope the American people are closely following just how dangerous the world has become in the last three years.”

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., stated that Iran's direct attack against Israel shows that Biden administration's Middle East policies "have failed to achieve deterrence and instead enabled and emboldened Iran."

Iran on Saturday launched a first direct military attack against Israel, sending barrage of missiles and drones toward Israel. The attack comes days after Iran pledged to take revenge for an airstrike on its consulate in Damascus on April 1 that claimed the lives of several people, including two top Iranian generals.

Responding to the strikes, the Israel Defense Forces asserted that it intercepted the "vast majority" of missiles and drones that were fired.