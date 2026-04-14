Trump Jesus row: POTUS gives ‘Red Cross worker’ link in photo, social media say, ‘Dr. Trump’

The photo that Donald Trump posted, apparently depicting himself as Jesus, has sparked criticism from religious leaders. Amid that, Trump clarified the context of the photo on Monday, claiming that it depicted him as a doctor and not as Jesus.

Donald Trump speaks to members of the media outside the Oval Office of the White House on April 13.(Bloomberg)

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Trump claimed that the photo was a portrayal of himself as a doctor, and he intended to pay tribute to a Red Cross worker with it. Trump debunked the claim that it depicted him as Jesus calling it "fake news."

"It wasn't a depiction. I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor," Trump said. "And had to do with the Red Cross as a Red Cross worker, which we support, and only the fake news could come up with that one."

“How did they come up with that?” he added “It's supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better and make people a lot better.”

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{{^usCountry}} Trump made the comments as he spoke to the press after receiving a DoorDash order at the White House on Monday afternoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump made the comments as he spoke to the press after receiving a DoorDash order at the White House on Monday afternoon. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Social Media Amused By Trump's Remarks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social Media Amused By Trump's Remarks {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The row over the photo was already raging, given the purported bizarre depiction of the POTUS as Jesus. As the 79-year-old attempted to explain that it was a depiction of him as a "doctor," social media erupted once again. Soon, "Dr. Trump" was trending on X as memes on the POTUS kept coming in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The row over the photo was already raging, given the purported bizarre depiction of the POTUS as Jesus. As the 79-year-old attempted to explain that it was a depiction of him as a "doctor," social media erupted once again. Soon, "Dr. Trump" was trending on X as memes on the POTUS kept coming in. {{/usCountry}}

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“I hear Dr. Trump is about to drop an album 💿 🤣,” joked one.

“And here we have Dr. Trump in action. He preys, not prays,” remarked one.

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This story is being updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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