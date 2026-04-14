Trump Jesus row: POTUS gives ‘Red Cross worker’ link in photo, social media say, ‘Dr. Trump’
Donald Trump faced backlash over a photo seen as Jesus; he said it showed him as a doctor honoring a Red Cross worker and dismissed criticism as “fake news.”
The photo that Donald Trump posted, apparently depicting himself as Jesus, has sparked criticism from religious leaders. Amid that, Trump clarified the context of the photo on Monday, claiming that it depicted him as a doctor and not as Jesus.
Trump claimed that the photo was a portrayal of himself as a doctor, and he intended to pay tribute to a Red Cross worker with it. Trump debunked the claim that it depicted him as Jesus calling it "fake news."
"It wasn't a depiction. I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor," Trump said. "And had to do with the Red Cross as a Red Cross worker, which we support, and only the fake news could come up with that one."
“How did they come up with that?” he added “It's supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better and make people a lot better.”
Trump made the comments as he spoke to the press after receiving a DoorDash order at the White House on Monday afternoon.{{/usCountry}}
Trump made the comments as he spoke to the press after receiving a DoorDash order at the White House on Monday afternoon.{{/usCountry}}
Social Media Amused By Trump's Remarks{{/usCountry}}
Social Media Amused By Trump's Remarks{{/usCountry}}
The row over the photo was already raging, given the purported bizarre depiction of the POTUS as Jesus. As the 79-year-old attempted to explain that it was a depiction of him as a "doctor," social media erupted once again. Soon, "Dr. Trump" was trending on X as memes on the POTUS kept coming in.{{/usCountry}}
The row over the photo was already raging, given the purported bizarre depiction of the POTUS as Jesus. As the 79-year-old attempted to explain that it was a depiction of him as a "doctor," social media erupted once again. Soon, "Dr. Trump" was trending on X as memes on the POTUS kept coming in.{{/usCountry}}
“I hear Dr. Trump is about to drop an album 💿 🤣,” joked one.
“And here we have Dr. Trump in action. He preys, not prays,” remarked one.
This story is being updated.