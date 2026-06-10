Trump Nears the Big 8-0

Mr. Trump’s physician released a three-page summary of his latest exam results, with extensive lab and neurological test details, and pronounced the President in “excellent” health. Good to hear, and we hope no one is hiding any contradictory details. One lesson from the Biden health fiasco is that voters will punish a party that tries to cover up infirmities, which sooner or later will be found out.

Aging and disease are unpredictable, and who knows how any of us will fare. Yet risks go up with age, and last month Mr. Trump made his third visit in his second term to Walter Reed hospital. The press is full of uninformed speculation about bruises on his hands and puffy ankles. Democrats are eager to return the Biden favor and say Mr. Trump’s often erratic verbal outbursts are signs of mental decline.

As a sad reminder, four months after leaving office, Mr. Biden announced a diagnosis of aggressive Stage 4 prostate cancer. Now, while hawking her memoir, Jill Biden finally tells the public she was seriously frightened when Mr. Biden melted down during his only 2024 debate against Mr. Trump. “As I watched it,” she told CBS, “I thought, ‘Oh, my God, he’s having a stroke.’”

When Mr. Biden’s decline became apparent, his staff went to absurd lengths to deny the obvious. As press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre once told reporters, “80 is the new 40. Didn’t you hear?” When reporters noted Mr. Biden wearing sneakers with suits, another spokesperson credited his physical fitness: “I know y’all aren’t partial to Presidents who exercise, but don’t worry—you’ll get used to it.”

The humor is classic Trump, though it raises a serious point. Mr. Biden remains history’s oldest president, at 82 and two months when he left office. But Mr. Trump loves to claim superlatives, and he’s on track for this one, too, since he’s scheduled to beat Mr. Biden’s record by five months when he departs in 2029. There are about 31 months to go.

Mr. Trump still occasionally brags about his vigor compared to Mr. Biden, and fair enough. Yet he also acknowledges that he’s getting up there. “I have to be careful, because if I do trip or fall, it’s going to be the biggest,” he told CNBC in April. “That’s why, when I get out of those planes, I walk nice and slowly. I’m not looking to set any speed records.”

When President Biden turned 80 in office, he celebrated quietly with his family and hoped nobody else would notice. President Trump will reach that same milestone on Sunday, and there’s supposed to be a literal cage match on the South Lawn of the White House, hosted by the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

When President Biden turned 80 in office, he celebrated quietly with his family and hoped nobody else would notice. President Trump will reach that same milestone on Sunday, and there’s supposed to be a literal cage match on the South Lawn of the White House, hosted by the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

PREMIUM Mr. Trump still occasionally brags about his vigor compared to Mr. Biden, and fair enough. Yet he also acknowledges that he’s getting up there.(REUTERS)

Mr. Trump still occasionally brags about his vigor compared to Mr. Biden, and fair enough. Yet he also acknowledges that he’s getting up there. “I have to be careful, because if I do trip or fall, it’s going to be the biggest,” he told CNBC in April. “That’s why, when I get out of those planes, I walk nice and slowly. I’m not looking to set any speed records.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The humor is classic Trump, though it raises a serious point. Mr. Biden remains history’s oldest president, at 82 and two months when he left office. But Mr. Trump loves to claim superlatives, and he’s on track for this one, too, since he’s scheduled to beat Mr. Biden’s record by five months when he departs in 2029. There are about 31 months to go.

When Mr. Biden’s decline became apparent, his staff went to absurd lengths to deny the obvious. As press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre once told reporters, “80 is the new 40. Didn’t you hear?” When reporters noted Mr. Biden wearing sneakers with suits, another spokesperson credited his physical fitness: “I know y’all aren’t partial to Presidents who exercise, but don’t worry—you’ll get used to it.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} As a sad reminder, four months after leaving office, Mr. Biden announced a diagnosis of aggressive Stage 4 prostate cancer. Now, while hawking her memoir, Jill Biden finally tells the public she was seriously frightened when Mr. Biden melted down during his only 2024 debate against Mr. Trump. “As I watched it,” she told CBS, “I thought, ‘Oh, my God, he’s having a stroke.’” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As a sad reminder, four months after leaving office, Mr. Biden announced a diagnosis of aggressive Stage 4 prostate cancer. Now, while hawking her memoir, Jill Biden finally tells the public she was seriously frightened when Mr. Biden melted down during his only 2024 debate against Mr. Trump. “As I watched it,” she told CBS, “I thought, ‘Oh, my God, he’s having a stroke.’” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Aging and disease are unpredictable, and who knows how any of us will fare. Yet risks go up with age, and last month Mr. Trump made his third visit in his second term to Walter Reed hospital. The press is full of uninformed speculation about bruises on his hands and puffy ankles. Democrats are eager to return the Biden favor and say Mr. Trump’s often erratic verbal outbursts are signs of mental decline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aging and disease are unpredictable, and who knows how any of us will fare. Yet risks go up with age, and last month Mr. Trump made his third visit in his second term to Walter Reed hospital. The press is full of uninformed speculation about bruises on his hands and puffy ankles. Democrats are eager to return the Biden favor and say Mr. Trump’s often erratic verbal outbursts are signs of mental decline. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mr. Trump’s physician released a three-page summary of his latest exam results, with extensive lab and neurological test details, and pronounced the President in “excellent” health. Good to hear, and we hope no one is hiding any contradictory details. One lesson from the Biden health fiasco is that voters will punish a party that tries to cover up infirmities, which sooner or later will be found out.