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Trump's midterms ‘cheating’ remark at RNC meet draws backlash: ‘America, are we hearing this?’

President Donald Trump asked the attendees of the RNC convention in Dallas to repeat a pledge of allegiance where he spoke of ‘cheating’ in the midterms.

Updated on: Sep 11, 2026, 09:16:57 IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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President Donald Trump asked attendees of the RNC convention in Dallas, Texas, on September 10 to repeat a pledge of allegiance after him. During this oath, the Republican president spoke of ‘cheating’ in the midterms, sparking massive backlash online.

U.S. President Donald Trump led the attendees at the RNC convention into taking an oath, where he spoke of 'cheating' in the midterms. (REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump led the attendees at the RNC convention into taking an oath, where he spoke of 'cheating' in the midterms. (REUTERS)

This comes after Trump has already been accused of trying to ‘bribe’ voters and of ‘buying votes’ when he offered a $5000 check during his speech yesterday if Republicans won the midterms.

Trump's controversial oath has gone viral online.

Deep Dive

What was Trump's controversial pledge about cheating in the midterms?

During the RNC convention, Trump asked attendees to repeat an oath where he stated he would 'try to cheat like hell' in the midterms, prompting significant backlash online.

Why did Trump offer a $5000 check during his speech at the convention?

Trump's offer of a $5000 check was part of his strategy to energize the GOP voter base ahead of the midterm elections, amid concerns over low approval ratings.

How has Trump's midterm strategy been perceived by critics?

Critics have labeled Trump's approach as a desperate attempt to secure votes, with some suggesting it amounts to bribery due to the timing of his financial proposals amidst plummeting approval ratings.
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What did President Donald Trump say?

Also Read | 'Bribery', ‘Vote buying’: Trump's 5k check offer at RNC meet ahead of midterms sparks massive backlash

This oath has drawn massive backlash from detractors, while some supporters have spoken in support.

Trump's pledge draws massive backlash

Some critics slammed Trump's health condition amid the pledge. “25TH AMENDMENT NOW,” one remarked. Another added “Well there it is. He just got everyone at the convention to pledge allegiance to him and not our constitution.”

Yet another exclaimed “AMERICA, ARE WE HEARING THIS?”.

While detractors called Trump supporters a ‘cult’, they voiced strong support for the President on social media. Many MAGA accounts came out to speak for Trump even as he faced flak over the oath administered during the RNC convention.

“HE’S IN HIS ELEMENT TONIGHT!,” Eric Daugherty wrote. Benny Johnson opined that Trump's pledge to ‘cheat’ in the midterms made him the ‘Funniest President of all time.’

President Donald Trump has had a sketchy history when it comes to elections in the US. In 2020, he claimed that the presidential election was stolen or rigged and attempted to overturn it. Trump has since then gone on to repeat this claim numerous times, even though it led to the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6. With the midterms coming up in November, his most recent declaration has left some Americans worried.

“Trump telling Republicans they’ll go to hell if they don’t vote and then saying he’s going to cheat like hell in the midterms should have everyone paying very close attention to the f***ery they’re planning for November,” one wrote.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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