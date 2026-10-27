Trump offers $1 million reward for information leading to voter fraud conviction ahead of US midterms

President Donald Trump on Monday announced a $1 million reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of people responsible for alleged voter fraud. The offer applies to both past elections and the upcoming 2026 US midterm elections.

President Donald Trump announced the reward on Truth Social eight days before the 2026 midterm elections with renewed claims of election fraud. Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Getty Images via AFP)

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The announcement came just over a week before Americans vote in the November 3 midterms, as Republicans seek to retain control of Congress amid tightening polls.

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The White House had not immediately released additional details following the announcement.

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Reward announced just 8 days before the midterms

The statement was made in an attempt to spread his unfounded claim about winning the 2020 election and sow uncertainty ahead of the US midterm elections.

“Anybody reporting Voter Fraud in the past Elections, or the upcoming 2026 Midterm Election, will be paid $1,000,000 upon the arrest and conviction of those that created the Fraud!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump did not explain how the proposed reward program would be financed, who would administer it or what legal mechanism would govern payments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump did not explain how the proposed reward program would be financed, who would administer it or what legal mechanism would govern payments. {{/usCountry}}

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The voter fraud reward follows several high-profile campaign promises Trump has unveiled in recent weeks.

In the month of September, the president proposed paying $5,000 to every adult US citizen if Republicans retain control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Budget analysts said such a proposal would require congressional approval and could cost more than $1 trillion if enacted.

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Trump renews election fraud claims

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The announcement marks Trump’s latest effort to highlight election integrity ahead of the midterms.

Trump has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that widespread voter fraud affected the 2020 presidential election. Courts, state election officials, independent audits and federal agencies have consistently found no evidence of fraud on a scale that would have changed the outcome.

Studies cited by AFP have also found voter fraud to be rare in US elections, including voting by non-citizens, which is already prohibited under federal law.

The president’s latest proposal comes as campaigning intensifies across key battleground states before the November 3 vote.

Recent opinion polls indicate Democrats have narrowed or overtaken Republican leads in several competitive congressional races. A Democratic victory would hand the party control of one or both chambers of Congress, potentially complicating Trump’s legislative agenda during the final two years of his presidency.