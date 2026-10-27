Ilhan Omar's appearance with podcaster Hasan Piker in Minneapolis criticized by Jewish groups: ‘Silence is a choice’

Rep. Ilhan Omar is set to make her public appearance amid the ongoing federal immigration probe at an election rally in Minnesota on Monday at 6pm CT. But the event is making headlines even more because of the appearance of controversial far-left podcaster Hasan Piker. US Representative Ilhan Omar at a protest near the White House during on May 1, 2025. (AFP)

Hasan Piker is a polarizing figure in US politics, and he is almost always at odds with Republicans. But the appearance with Rep. Ilhan Omar has polarized even her fellow Democrats, prompting many to speak out against it.

Ilhan Omar's residence was raided on October 12 by agents with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for alleged immigration fraud. Earlier this month, the Department of Justice said it is still reviewing evidence seized from Rep. Omar's house, and it has not revealed the specific allegations against her. New York Post claimed that DNA evidence was collected from the DC home.

Among those who have criticized Rep. Omar for appearing alongside Hasan Piker were Democrat Rep. Angie Craig and Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Klobuchar even went to the extent of calling some of Piker's statements “reckless and unacceptable.”

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Hasan Piker's alleged anti-Semitism draws backlash Hasan Piker's alleged anti-Semitic comments have been a major bone of contention in the public perception of the far-left podcaster. He has been criticized by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for allegedly using words such as "inbred" and "psychopath" while referring to the Jews. He has also claimed that Hamas is "a thousand times better" than Israel.

Amid Piker's appearance with Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Jewish American Committee, one of the largest advocacy organizations of the Jews in the US, issued a statement disapproving of it.

“Tonight, Ilhan Omar and state Sen. Omar Fateh are hosting Hasan Piker, a streamer with a long record of antisemitic rhetoric,” the Jewish American Committee said.

"Piker has justified the October 7 attacks and targeted Jews. He should not be platformed. Every Democratic Party leader and candidate should say so. Silence is a choice," it added.

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