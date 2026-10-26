Walter Koenig, who played original Pavel Chekov in Star Trek franchise, dies at 90 of natural causes

Koenig made his debut in the second season of NBC’s science-fiction series as Ensign Pavel Andreievich Chekov, a Russian officer aboard the USS Enterprise. The character’s youthful looks and Beatles-inspired hairstyle were designed in part to attract younger viewers.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Koenig died of natural causes, according to his representative.

“Today we mourn the passing of Walter Koenig, whose talent, warmth, and unforgettable performances left a lasting mark on generations of fans around the world. He passed of old age at home in North Hollywood last night surrounded by his daughter and niece,” the statement read.

According to a statement from Galactic Productions, the actor and writer died at his North Hollywood residence, “surrounded by his daughter and niece.”

Walter Koenig, best known for portraying Chekov in the original Star Trek series, has passed away at the age of 90.

Born to Lithuanian immigrant parents and raised in Manhattan, he appeared in 36 of the 50 episodes broadcast across the 1967–68 and 1968–69 seasons. He later returned as Pavel Andreievich Chekov in the first seven Paramount films based on the NBC series, released between 1979 and 1991.

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Following Koenig’s passing, William Shatner, who portrayed Captain James T. Kirk, and George Takei, who played Mr. Sulu, remain the only surviving members of the original main cast.

Koenig’s journey into the acting world Koenig was also recognized for his portrayal of the roguish Alfred Bester in Warner Bros. Television’s science-fiction series Babylon 5.

During his time at Fieldston High School in New York, Koenig performed in productions of Peer Gynt and The Devil’s Disciple. He later enrolled at Grinnell College in Iowa to study pre-med before transferring to UCLA after his sophomore year to pursue a degree in psychology.

His interest in acting grew after he took an acting class and received a recommendation letter from his instructor. In 1958, that recommendation helped him gain admission to New York’s renowned Neighborhood Playhouse, where he trained alongside James Caan, Christopher Lloyd and Dabney Coleman.

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After returning to Los Angeles, Koenig was offered a part in Burt Lancaster’s 1961 film The Young Savages, but the role never materialized. He went on to make his television debut on the daytime series Day in Court before appearing in the pilot and first two episodes of General Hospital in 1963.