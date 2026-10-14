President Donald Trump posted a bizarre AI-generated video on Truth social, showing him wrestling a tiger that killed a man at a zoo in Yorkshire. The AI video is an apparent recreation of the horrific incident, where child actor William Chapman died after entering a tiger enclosure at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster, England.

Trump posts bizarre AI video recreating Yorkshire tiger attack, showing POTUS wrestling the animal before hugging it (AP/PTI) (AP10_14_2026_000004B) (AP)

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The video Trump posted shows the tiger initially standing over the president, who remonstrates with it. Trump then gets up, chases the tiger and wrestles it to the ground, as 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight' plays in the background. In the end, Trump and the tiger hug each other.

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Donald Trump recently shared William Chapman’s video

{{^usCountry}} Trump recently posted graphic animal attack videos on Truth Social to warn people against “messing” with nature. Trump posted a video of the English man being attacked by a tiger, captioning it, “Don’t ever mess with nature! President DJT.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump recently posted graphic animal attack videos on Truth Social to warn people against “messing” with nature. Trump posted a video of the English man being attacked by a tiger, captioning it, “Don’t ever mess with nature! President DJT.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | Trump shares graphic animal attack videos, some of them AI-generated: ‘Don’t ever mess with nature’

In a follow-up post with no caption, the President posted a compilation of animals, mainly wild big cats, attacking humans. However, some of the videos appear to be AI-generated, Forbes reported.

Trump appeared to share the posts during his trip to Alaska. He is set to give a rally speech in the city of Wasilla, located about 40 miles north of Anchorage.

The tiger attack incident

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Chapman was attacked by the tiger after he scaled the fence and entered the enclosure at a zoo in South Yorkshire. Witnesses saw him walking up to a 200kg male Siberian tiger named Altai, which attacked him.

The incident lasted only a couple of minutes. Chapman, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chapman’s family said in a statement that he “suffered from significant mental illness,” and described him as a “bright, warm and engaging young man.”

Also Read | Man enters tiger enclosure at England wildlife park, gets killed in attack

“The family are utterly devastated by their loss and are struggling to come to terms with what has happened,” said the family. “The publication and circulation of deeply offensive media content is causing them severe distress at an exceptionally vulnerable time. We ask people to stop doing this. William was a bright, warm and engaging young man whom his family dearly loved – and William loved them back.”

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They added, “Sadly, William suffered from significant mental illness over a number of years and was consequently prescribed strong medication. It will be for the coroner to decide what part this played in his death. We would ask everybody to respect that process.”