Who was William Chapman? Man killed in Yorkshire tiger attack identified as ‘passionate’ child actor, suffered from ‘significant mental illness’

The man killed after entering a tiger enclosure at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster, England, has been identified locally as William Chapman, per The Guardian. Chapman scaled the fence and entered the enclosure, following which witnesses saw him walking up to a 200kg male Siberian tiger named Altai, which attacked him. Who was William Chapman? Man killed in Yorkshire tiger attack identified as ‘passionate’ child actor (Jackie Palmer Stage School & Agency/Facebook, YouTube)

The incident lasted only a couple of minutes. Chapman, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Who was William Chapman? Chapman was a former child actor, AOL reported. He appeared in the ITV production May Contain Nuts alongside Shirley Henderson, known for her portrayal of Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter films. He also took on the role of a young Edward Jenner in the BBC series True Stories.

A blog entry penned by Chapman's mother over 12 years ago described him as being "passionate about acting and drama". From the age of four, he trained at The Jackie Palmer Stage School, a performing arts institution in High Wycombe.

After it was confirmed that Chapman was the victim of the tiger attack, the drama school published a tribute on their Facebook page.

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“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former student, William Chapman,” it wrote. “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with William’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. We loved watching William grow, both as a person and as a performer, during his time with us. It was a privilege to be part of his journey, and he will be remembered with great fondness by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

“William will be truly missed, and he will always hold a special place in our hearts. Rest in peace, William,” it added.