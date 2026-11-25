The United States ​on Wednesday proposed adding new tariffs on goods from Brazil, including a new 10% duty on finished aircraft, ‌saying Brasilia had failed to rectify what Washington calls "unreasonable acts, policies and practices."

US President Donald Trump proposes fresh tariffs on Brazilian goods, including aircraft and sugar imports. (REUTERS) more less

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A senior US official told reporters the US Trade Representative's office was proposing modifying tariffs of 25% imposed in July on some Brazilian goods because the two sides still have "substantial differences" despite several negotiating sessions held over the ​past year.

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"In light of this lack of progress, USTR is proposing a modification to the existing Section 301 (trade action) to ​more effectively encourage Brazil to withdraw and change the acts, policies and practices at issue," the official ⁠said.

Deep Dive Which Brazilian aircraft could face the proposed 10% US tariff? The proposed duty applies to finished aircraft, which are currently exempt from US tariffs on Brazilian goods. The measure could particularly affect aircraft manufacturer Embraer. Why is the US proposing new tariffs on Brazilian goods? Washington says Brazil has not addressed what it calls unreasonable trade practices despite several rounds of talks. Its complaints include issues related to deforestation and Brazil’s Pix instant payment system; Brazil has rejected the allegations. How are the proposed Brazil tariffs different from the US tariffs struck down by the Supreme Court? The proposed measures would modify a Section 301 trade action under the Trade Act of 1974. The earlier global tariffs were imposed under an emergency law and were struck down by the Supreme Court.

Brazil was the first country targeted under US President Donald Trump's new tariff strategy, which relies on Section 301 of the ​Trade Act of 1974, an unfair trade practices statute. Trump's previous global tariffs under an emergency law, including duties of up to ​50% on Brazilian goods, were struck down by the US Supreme Court in February.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the proposed changes, Brazilian finished aircraft would face a 10% duty, a move that could hit aircraft manufacturer Embraer (EMBJ3.SA), particularly hard. Finished aircraft, currently exempt from US tariffs on goods from Brazil, are the country's ​fourth-largest export, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the proposed changes, Brazilian finished aircraft would face a 10% duty, a move that could hit aircraft manufacturer Embraer (EMBJ3.SA), particularly hard. Finished aircraft, currently exempt from US tariffs on goods from Brazil, are the country's ​fourth-largest export, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Washington was also proposing a new tariff rate on out-of-quota raw and refined sugar that enters the US, ​the official said. That would ensure that sugar from Brazil could not be shipped through third countries into the United States.

"This proposed modification would ‌provide ⁠greater leverage to obtain the elimination of Brazil's unreasonable acts, policies and practices, and establish a more level playing field for US firms and workers," the official said, adding that Washington remained open to further negotiations. "I'm hopeful that we can strive to find a mutually satisfying agreement between Brazil and the United States, and to make sure that we have a fair relationship."

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Washington accuses Brazil of ​unfair practices on a range of ​issues from illegal deforestation ⁠and Brazil's instant payment system, Pix, which the US government argues disadvantages credit card companies. Brasilia has rejected all the allegations.

Washington's latest trade salvo against Brazil is expected to draw protests from the ​Brazilian government. Brazil on Tuesday asked for the creation of a dispute panel at the World Trade ​Organization to examine the ⁠July Section 301 tariffs, a move blocked by the US on Tuesday.

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The official said US and Brazilian officials had met several times over the past year, including meetings between Trump and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, but Brasilia had not addressed the US complaints.

The July ⁠tariffs, which ​came after months of fruitless negotiations between US and Brazilian officials, had maintained and ​expanded exemptions for Brazilian beef, coffee, aircraft and other goods.

Brazil also faced an additional 12.5% tariff under a separate 301 investigation into connections to forced labor in ​the supply chains of dozens of countries.