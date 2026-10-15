Trump reacts to report that he's ‘looking’ to replace Susie Wiles - Check list of potential Chief of Staff contenders

President Donald Trump has been reaching out to associates and supporters to explore whether the moment has arrived to remove his most tenured chief of staff, Susie Wiles, and install a new individual in the top White House leadership role, Politico reported.

US Election Results: Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with his senior advisor Susie Wiles as he speaks. (REUTERS) (REUTERS)

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According to four sources with firsthand insight into the president's discussions, the publication noted that Trump has been considering multiple candidates as potential replacements for Wiles, an experienced Florida political strategist who holds the distinction of being the inaugural female chief of staff.

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A Republican operative allegedly informed Trump that Wiles has “burned a lot of people” within the Trump administration.

Trump dismisses fake report

However, Trump denied the report and targeted Politico for what he called “total fake News.”

“TOTAL FAKE NEWS Politico doesn’t care about facts, integrity, or honest journalism — it’s why I kicked them out of the White House!” Trump told The Hill newspaper. “Susie Wiles is my loyal and longest serving Chief of Staff — there is a reason for that. She has been with me since the beginning, is my trusted advisor, and has my COMPLETE confidence.”

Susie Wiles' fight against cancer

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{{^usCountry}} Wiles received the prestigious 'Woman of Valor' award earlier this year following her cancer diagnosis. "I got a cancer diagnosis nine weeks ago and I come to work every day,” she said after receiving the award. “I do my job. I don't complain, and I think that sets an example to for the people I work with.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wiles received the prestigious 'Woman of Valor' award earlier this year following her cancer diagnosis. "I got a cancer diagnosis nine weeks ago and I come to work every day,” she said after receiving the award. “I do my job. I don't complain, and I think that sets an example to for the people I work with.” {{/usCountry}}

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These reports emerge within a three-week window preceding the November 3 midterm elections, where Republicans are striving to preserve their congressional majority in several closely contested races influenced by Trump's waning approval ratings, ongoing inflationary pressures, elevated fuel costs, and apprehensions regarding American military engagement in Iran.

Also Read: Trump breaks silence on Kimberly Guilfoyle's resignation as US ambassador to Greece, ‘She dated my son, we didn’t like…’

Here's a list of people who could replace Susie Wiles

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According to Politico, several potential successors to Wiles have been identified: Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff; Randy Levine, president of the New York Yankees; Steve Witkoff, special envoy for peace missions; Bill Pulte, Federal Housing Finance Agency director; and Kevin McCarthy, former House speaker.

Stephen Miller

Miller serves as deputy chief of staff for policy and Homeland Security adviser. He plays a significant role in advancing Trump's immigration agenda, including border security enhancements and expanded deportation initiatives.

Randy Levine

Levine stands as the sole proposed candidate for Wiles' successor who maintains no affiliation with the U.S. government. He currently serves as president of the New York Yankees and maintains longstanding ties to Trump's commercial and political networks.

Steve Witkoff

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Witkoff holds the position of assistant to the president and special envoy for peace initiatives. He additionally functions as Middle East envoy and successfully facilitated a peace agreement between Hamas and Iran in October 2025. His diplomatic efforts have extended to negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear capabilities. During his tenure at the White House, Witkoff orchestrated a diplomatic exchange with Russia that resulted in the return of Marc Fogel, an American citizen held in Russian custody, to the United States.

Bill Pulte

Pulte assumed the position of director of U.S. federal housing in March 2025 following his nomination by Trump. His directorship encompasses oversight of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and the Federal Home Loan Banks. In addition to his White House responsibilities, Pulte maintains an extensive background in homebuilding, housing development, and community initiatives. He established the investment firm Pulte Capital Partners in 2011.

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Earlier in the year, he temporarily served as acting director of national intelligence when Tulsi Gabbard took leave from the position to support her husband, Abraham Williams, who was battling cancer.

Kevin McCarthy

McCarthy held the position of House speaker from January 7, 2023, through October 3, 2023. He maintained his congressional seat for a considerably longer period, representing California from 2007 to 2023. Following his removal as speaker in 2023, he subsequently resigned from Congress. Vince Fong was appointed to fill his vacant House seat, while Republican Representative Mike Johnson assumed the House speaker position.