Musk says Trump in charge after Ukraine blames SpaceX's Starshield for drone mission disruptions
Elon Musk says the US government controls Starshield restrictions after Ukraine reports drone disruptions amid worsening tensions with Washington.
Elon Musk has said the US government, not SpaceX, is responsible for any restrictions on Ukraine’s use of its Starshield satellite communications system, after Ukrainian officials reported disruptions to military drone missions.
"Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS," Musk said on Wednesday, October 14, referring to US President Donald Trump.
His response came after Ukraine said restrictions on military-grade satellite services had affected drones used for both attacks and defence. Ukrainian officials reported that some military units had to cancel missions after their systems lost connections.
Deep Dive
The dispute has added to concerns in Kyiv about its reliance on US-linked technology as relations between Ukraine and Washington come under pressure over the war with Russia.
Elon Musk distinguishes Starshield from Starlink
Musk's statement drew a distinction between Starshield, the military and intelligence communications system, and Starlink, SpaceX's civilian satellite service. Both systems were developed by SpaceX, but Musk said the US government owns and controls Starshield and decides how it can be used.
Ukraine uses satellite terminals to support communications and drone operations on the battlefield. The reported restrictions have raised questions about how the limits affect Ukrainian forces, although the full scope of the disruption has not been independently established.
According to AFP Politics, Musk said any limits on Starshield's speed or use were decisions for the US military and ultimately the US president.
SpaceX had not immediately responded to Reuters' request for comment on the reported disruptions. Ukrainian officials said they were seeking clarification from the company, the US government and NATO.
Also Read: 'US helping Russia': Ukraine levels accusations amid reported Starlink curbs, missile strikes on Kyiv
Ukraine says restrictions disrupted military drone missions
Ukrainian presidential adviser Serhiy Beskrestnov said the military had not received advance notice of the restrictions.
"Our defence forces did not receive a warning about this limitation, and this led to the disruption of several missions," he wrote on Telegram.
Beskrestnov said the reported speed limit was 160 km per hour. A Ukrainian defence ministry source told Reuters that military units had reported losing connections at speeds below that threshold.
The reported problems affected drones used to strike targets as well as interceptor drones designed to stop Russian drones. However, Musk's statement did not provide details about the specific incidents reported by Ukraine.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski also questioned Musk about the restrictions. Poland pays for Ukraine's Starlink subscriptions.
"Hey, @elonmusk, big man, are you playing politics with your products again?" Sikorski wrote on X.
Also Read: Trump says Putin ‘wants to make a deal more than Zelenskyy’ as Ukraine accuses Russia of violating energy ceasefire
Ukraine's dispute with Washington deepens amid Russian attacks
The satellite dispute comes as Trump has urged Ukraine to stop attacking Russian oil refineries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed concern about Washington's position and said Ukraine was willing to accept Trump as a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow.
"It's painful when President Trump chooses one side, not our side," Zelenskyy told Piers Morgan Uncensored.
Meanwhile, Russian missile and drone strikes continued across Ukraine. Ukrainian officials said the attacks damaged 30 energy facilities and left around 600,000 people without electricity.
Zelenskyy described the strikes as "ostentatious disrespect" towards Trump's call for an energy ceasefire. He said Ukraine was willing to observe a halt to attacks on energy targets but would not keep holding back if Russia continued its strikes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More