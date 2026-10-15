Musk says Trump in charge after Ukraine blames SpaceX's Starshield for drone mission disruptions

His response came after Ukraine said restrictions on military-grade satellite services had affected drones used for both attacks and defence. Ukrainian officials reported that some military units had to cancel missions after their systems lost connections.

"Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS," Musk said on Wednesday, October 14, referring to US President Donald Trump .

Elon Musk has said the US government, not SpaceX, is responsible for any restrictions on Ukraine’s use of its Starshield satellite communications system, after Ukrainian officials reported disruptions to military drone missions.

What is the difference between Starshield and Starlink?

What is the difference between Starshield and Starlink?

The dispute has added to concerns in Kyiv about its reliance on US-linked technology as relations between Ukraine and Washington come under pressure over the war with Russia.

Elon Musk distinguishes Starshield from Starlink Musk's statement drew a distinction between Starshield, the military and intelligence communications system, and Starlink, SpaceX's civilian satellite service. Both systems were developed by SpaceX, but Musk said the US government owns and controls Starshield and decides how it can be used.

Ukraine uses satellite terminals to support communications and drone operations on the battlefield. The reported restrictions have raised questions about how the limits affect Ukrainian forces, although the full scope of the disruption has not been independently established.

According to AFP Politics, Musk said any limits on Starshield's speed or use were decisions for the US military and ultimately the US president.

SpaceX had not immediately responded to Reuters' request for comment on the reported disruptions. Ukrainian officials said they were seeking clarification from the company, the US government and NATO.

Also Read: 'US helping Russia': Ukraine levels accusations amid reported Starlink curbs, missile strikes on Kyiv

Ukraine says restrictions disrupted military drone missions Ukrainian presidential adviser Serhiy Beskrestnov said the military had not received advance notice of the restrictions.

"Our defence forces did not receive a warning about this limitation, and this led to the disruption of several missions," he wrote on Telegram.

Beskrestnov said the reported speed limit was 160 km per hour. A Ukrainian defence ministry source told Reuters that military units had reported losing connections at speeds below that threshold.

The reported problems affected drones used to strike targets as well as interceptor drones designed to stop Russian drones. However, Musk's statement did not provide details about the specific incidents reported by Ukraine.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski also questioned Musk about the restrictions. Poland pays for Ukraine's Starlink subscriptions.

"Hey, @elonmusk, big man, are you ​playing politics with your products again?" Sikorski wrote on X.

Also Read: Trump says Putin ‘wants to make a deal more than Zelenskyy’ as Ukraine accuses Russia of violating energy ceasefire

Ukraine's dispute with Washington deepens amid Russian attacks The satellite dispute comes as Trump has urged Ukraine to stop attacking Russian oil refineries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed concern about Washington's position and said Ukraine was willing to accept Trump as a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow.

"It's painful when President Trump chooses one side, not our side," Zelenskyy told Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Meanwhile, Russian missile and drone strikes continued across Ukraine. Ukrainian officials said the attacks damaged 30 energy facilities and left around 600,000 people without electricity.

Zelenskyy described the strikes as "ostentatious disrespect" towards Trump's call for an energy ceasefire. He said Ukraine was willing to observe a halt to attacks on energy targets but would not keep holding back if Russia continued its strikes.