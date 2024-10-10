Menu Explore
Trump reveals ‘one ability’ Biden has that he doesn't in new podcast appearance

ByArya Vaishnavi
Oct 10, 2024 12:39 AM IST

On the Flagrant podcast, Trump discussed a wide range of topics, from his favourite African American to the “one ability” Biden has that he doesn't.

With the election just weeks away, Donald Trump is not holding back from stating his opinions. And neither is his opponent, Kamala Harris. While the Democratic nominee went all-out with her media blitz this week, making appearances on The View, 60 Minutes, and The Howard Stern Show, the GOP nominee sat down for an unhinged interview on the Flagrant podcast. During the one-and-a-half-hour episode, the former president took shots at Joe Biden, revealing the one hilarious “ability” the president has that he doesn't.

Donald Trump says Joe Biden's special ability is 'sleeping' while on camera(Flagrant Podcast)
Trump brutally roasts Biden on the Flagrant podcast

On Wednesday, Trump gave “truthful” answers to co-hosts Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh. Over the course of the lengthy interview, the former president discussed a wide range of topics, from his favourite African American to the “one ability” Biden has that he doesn't.

When asked if Elon Musk is his favourite African American, Trump neither agreed nor denied it. However, he showered him with praise, calling him a “great guy.” Trump also called out Biden for always “sleeping.”

He went on to reveal the president's special ability to sleep whenever and wherever he wants. “I think it's more sad than funny. Yeah, he has one ability I don't have. Yeah, he sleeps,” the Republican nominee said of Biden.

Trump further slammed Biden's choice of beachwear, saying, “Somebody convinced him he looks good in a bathing suit. And when you're 82, typically bathing suits aren't gonna make you look great.” “He has an ability to fall asleep while on camera,” Trump went on.

“He [Biden] can lie down on one of those things, and in minutes, he's stone cold out,” he added while referring to one such incident where Biden slept at the beach. “And he's got cameras. He's the president, so they've got cameras on him, and then they show him sleeping on the beach.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
