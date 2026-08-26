Trump says Dolly Parton's death feels like losing ‘a member of the family’, claims ‘she really liked me’

President Donald Trump likened the passing of country music legend Dolly Parton to the loss of a cherished family member, as he reflected on a cultural figure admired by Americans across the political spectrum.

President Trump mourned Dolly Parton's death, likening her loss to that of a family member. (AP Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During an interview on conservative commentator Glenn Beck's radio show, Trump said, "She was unique. She was amazing. And to lose her, it's like you lose a member of the family. You know, we all knew her so well."

Trump mentioned that Parton had a personal fondness for him, while also highlighting her well-known decision to remain apolitical, which has enabled her to avoid alienating half of her fanbase.

Deep Dive What did Donald Trump say about Dolly Parton's passing? Donald Trump likened Dolly Parton's death to losing a member of the family, highlighting her unique contributions and personal connection to him. Why did Trump order flags to be flown at half-mast after Parton's death? Trump mandated flags to be lowered nationwide in honor of Dolly Parton following her passing as a tribute to her impact on American culture. What was Dolly Parton's stance on political involvement? Dolly Parton generally refrained from political endorsements and claimed to not engage in politics, focusing instead on her philanthropic work and artistic contributions.

"I knew her a little bit. She wasn't a very political person. She really liked me, I will tell you," the POTUS said. “But she was also of the opinion ‒ you know, the 50%, who needs to lose? I don't think it's 50, I think it's probably 20% of the fans, OK? Not 50. But she was a great person. She was just a nice person. I liked her a lot.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dolly Parton's death: Flags at half-mast nationwide

{{^usCountry}} Following the announcement of Parton's death on August 25, Trump mandated that American flags be lowered nationwide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the announcement of Parton's death on August 25, Trump mandated that American flags be lowered nationwide. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Parton’s family announced on Tuesday that she passed away at the age of 80 after a brief struggle with cancer.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Dolly Parton: The ‘Queen of Country’ died holding 11 Guinness World Records - Know how she earned them

Since then, tributes for Parton have emerged from both political parties. Trump declared on Truth Social on Tuesday that flags nationwide would be flown at half-mast in her memory.

Former President Barack Obama honored Parton in a post on X, stating, “it’s hard to imagine many people having a bigger impact than Dolly Parton.”

Dolly Parton's political affiliation

Parton never disclosed her political affiliation and generally refrained from public political endorsements. Nevertheless, the singer was an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights and publicly opposed several anti-transgender laws in her home state of Tennessee in 2023.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Parton has also advocated for various other initiatives, such as childhood literacy and research on the coronavirus.

She always maintained in her interviews that "I don't do politics."

Parton declined invitations to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from both President Trump and former President Joe Biden.