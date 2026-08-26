Trump says Dolly Parton's death feels like losing ‘a member of the family’, claims ‘she really liked me’

President Donald Trump likened the passing of country music legend Dolly Parton to the loss of a cherished family member, as he reflected on a cultural figure admired by Americans across the political spectrum.
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During an interview on conservative commentator Glenn Beck's radio show, Trump said, "She was unique. She was amazing. And to lose her, it's like you lose a member of the family. You know, we all knew her so well."
Trump mentioned that Parton had a personal fondness for him, while also highlighting her well-known decision to remain apolitical, which has enabled her to avoid alienating half of her fanbase.
Deep Dive
What did Donald Trump say about Dolly Parton's passing?
Donald Trump likened Dolly Parton's death to losing a member of the family, highlighting her unique contributions and personal connection to him.
Why did Trump order flags to be flown at half-mast after Parton's death?
Trump mandated flags to be lowered nationwide in honor of Dolly Parton following her passing as a tribute to her impact on American culture.
What was Dolly Parton's stance on political involvement?
Dolly Parton generally refrained from political endorsements and claimed to not engage in politics, focusing instead on her philanthropic work and artistic contributions.
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"I knew her a little bit. She wasn't a very political person. She really liked me, I will tell you," the POTUS said. “But she was also of the opinion ‒ you know, the 50%, who needs to lose? I don't think it's 50, I think it's probably 20% of the fans, OK? Not 50. But she was a great person. She was just a nice person. I liked her a lot.”
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Dolly Parton's death: Flags at half-mast nationwide
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Following the announcement of Parton's death on August 25, Trump mandated that American flags be lowered nationwide.
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Following the announcement of Parton's death on August 25, Trump mandated that American flags be lowered nationwide.
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Parton’s family announced on Tuesday that she passed away at the age of 80 after a brief struggle with cancer.
Since then, tributes for Parton have emerged from both political parties. Trump declared on Truth Social on Tuesday that flags nationwide would be flown at half-mast in her memory.
Former President Barack Obama honored Parton in a post on X, stating, “it’s hard to imagine many people having a bigger impact than Dolly Parton.”
Dolly Parton's political affiliation
Parton never disclosed her political affiliation and generally refrained from public political endorsements. Nevertheless, the singer was an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights and publicly opposed several anti-transgender laws in her home state of Tennessee in 2023.
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Parton has also advocated for various other initiatives, such as childhood literacy and research on the coronavirus.
She always maintained in her interviews that "I don't do politics."
Parton declined invitations to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from both President Trump and former President Joe Biden.
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.