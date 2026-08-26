Netanyahu denies prospect of peace deal, calls Iranian leaders 'savages' - What's happening
Speaking at an event and recounting a recent meeting with US President Donald Trump, Netanyahu said they discussed the possibility of diplomacy with Iran.
As the possibility of a peace deal between the US and Iran to end hostilities in the Middle East remains in limbo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday night that a diplomatic deal was not possible with "savages," referring to the authorities in Tehran.
Speaking at an event, Netanyahu recalled a recent meeting with US President Donald Trump, where he said the two discussed the possibility of diplomacy with Iran, AFP reported.
The Israeli PM said he told Trump, "I doubt, however, that an agreement can be reached with that group there, with those savages."
"I tell you -- an agreement cannot be reached," Netanyahu added. He also hailed Trump's new campaign of economic pressure.
Also Read | US announces new Iran sanctions in 'economic onslaught,' aims to cut off Tehran's revenue sources
US' economic war on Iran
The Trump administration on Monday issued a warning for countries to sever their business ties with Iran or risk secondary sanctions.
US treasury secretary Scott Bessent called it an "economic onslaught" against Iran's global financial network, according to Reuters.
Bessent, at a press conference, said, "Why would I want to blow up the global financial system? We believe that it is important to level set and give people a cure period, but they should know that that will move very quickly and that we are serious."
Meanwhile, the report added that China has been the biggest buyer of Iranian oil for years. The timing of this announcement is crucial, as Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet in Washington in late September.
Also Read | Trump says Hormuz mines cleared, warns Iran against planting new ones: ‘Immediate destruction’
Netanyahu and the US-Iran war
The remarks by Netanyahu on a potential deal with Tehran come as Israel faces an uncertain strategic landscape after months of war with Iran.
The US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on February 28, resulting in the death of then-Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other senior officials.
Following this, Iran launched strikes on the US and Israeli interests in the region and tightened its control over the Strait of Hormuz.
The tensions have resulted in global concerns regarding regional security.
Also Read | No new Iran strikes for now, Rubio tells allies as US tightens economic pressure
According to AFP, Danny Citrinowicz, a former Israeli intelligence analyst on Iran who is now at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, said, "It's a colossal failure of Israeli strategy regarding Iran."
"Yes, we had operational achievements, but strategically we've failed," Citrinowicz added.
Netanyahu has rejected a 2015 nuclear deal negotiated by then US president Barack Obama.
(with inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More