US President Donald Trump has expressed hope that the Russia-Ukraine war could end through diplomatic talks after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China.

Donald Trump expressed hope for Ukraine peace talks after meeting Putin and Xi, while repeating his warning against Iran's nuclear weapons programme. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (AFP) more less

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However, Trump acknowledged that reaching an agreement would be difficult because of the strained relationship between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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Speaking after the meeting on Friday, November 20, Trump said he believed there was a good chance of reaching a settlement. He also discussed the outcome of the three-country summit, where the US, Russia and China agreed to hold talks on reducing nuclear risks.

Donald Trump says Putin wants to end Russia Ukraine war through diplomacy

Deep Dive What did Trump say about the chances of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal? Trump said he believed there was a “real good chance” of reaching a deal and said Putin had expressed a desire to end the war through diplomacy. The summit did not produce a peace agreement. Why did Trump say Russia-Ukraine peace talks would be difficult? Trump said the “tremendous hatred” between Putin and Zelenskyy made reaching an agreement difficult, despite what he described as positive talks with Putin. What issues are blocking a Russia-Ukraine peace deal? A key dispute is Putin’s demand for Ukraine to give up control of Donbas and Crimea, along with claims to Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Ukraine has refused to make those concessions.

Trump described his conversation with Putin as positive but admitted that the differences between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders could make peace talks difficult.

"After addressing the APEC leaders yesterday morning about America's tremendous economic strength. I held a bilateral meeting with President Putin of Russia, who clearly expressed his desire to see the war between Russia and Ukraine end by diplomatic means. And I spoke with our representatives who were doing a good job, but it's a tough job. The problem is President Zelensky and President Putin have tremendous hatred, and that's never easy."

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Despite these difficulties, Trump remained hopeful about the negotiations.

"But we're we're having very good talks. I think there's a real good chance that we can get it done," he added.

The US president also claimed that around 25,000 soldiers were being killed every month in the war. He blamed the conflict on the 2020 US presidential election, which he has repeatedly claimed was rigged.

However, the meeting did not produce a peace agreement for Ukraine. According to Reuters, Russia also launched a major missile and drone attack on Ukraine hours after the summit.

Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin agree on nuclear risk talks

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Trump also spoke about the joint declaration signed by the three leaders during their meeting in Shenzhen.

"The result of this historic summit was a first of its kind trilateral peace declaration. The United States, Russia, and China formally agreed that nuclear conflict must never be allowed to happen. We don't want it to ever happen. And for the first time ever, China agreed to conduct trilateral discussions on reducing nuclear arrests," Trump said.

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The declaration reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. It also called for discussions on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the spread of nuclear weapons.

However, the agreement did not include specific commitments to reduce nuclear arsenals or a timeline for future talks.

Donald Trump repeats warning against Iran's nuclear weapons programme

Trump also used his remarks to repeat his position on Iran's nuclear programme.

"We spoke about the need to cooperate to stop the proliferation of that nuclear threat throughout our planet. And in particular, we talked extensively about ensuring that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. They're crazy. We're not going to let them have a nuclear weapon," he said.

The joint declaration issued by the three countries did not specifically mention Iran or its nuclear programme. Trump's comments on Tehran were separate from the commitments made in the Shenzhen agreement.