US President Donald Trump on Monday said he does not believe the alleged affair between former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and a Chinese businesswoman put US national security at risk.

Donald Trump addresses questions about former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and US national security concerns. (REUTERS)

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“It was not put at risk, and our country is now stronger than ever before,” Trump told reporters outside the White House on Monday, according to CNBC.

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Trump was speaking before leaving for a trip to Asia, where he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Trump also said he would not mind seeing Jensen Huang return as Nvidia CEO, despite the controversy surrounding his alleged relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang.

Deep Dive Did Trump say the Jensen Huang scandal put US national security at risk? No. Trump said he did not believe the allegations put US security at risk and described the country as “stronger than ever.” Why are US lawmakers seeking Jensen Huang’s testimony? Lawmakers want to question Huang about the alleged connection to Alice Huang, who is suspected of being a Chinese spy, and concerns that advanced Nvidia AI chips may have reached China. Why did Trump defend the delay in adding Megaspeed to the Entity List? Trump said delaying action could help avoid a major dispute with China. Other agencies had reportedly supported adding Megaspeed to the list, while the decision rested with the Commerce Department.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that US officials believed Alice Huang was a Chinese spy. According to the report, Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Trump about Jensen Huang's relationship with Alice Huang in May. The warning reportedly came aboard Air Force One, before Jensen Huang joined Trump on a flight to China.

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{{^usCountry}} The Washington Post also reported on Friday that Rubio had sent a memo to Trump warning him about Huang's relationship with the woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. However, Trump said he had not heard about Rubio's warning when reporters asked him about it on Monday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Washington Post also reported on Friday that Rubio had sent a memo to Trump warning him about Huang's relationship with the woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. However, Trump said he had not heard about Rubio's warning when reporters asked him about it on Monday {{/usCountry}}

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Trump also questioned whether Alice Huang was actually a spy. He said he did not know if the allegations were true. “I don't know that she is a spy. Usually, what happens with that is that any woman coming to the country that’s a beautiful woman that comes from China, they say she’s a spy,” Trump said, according to CNBC.

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Trump defends Howard Lutnick over Nvidia chip concerns

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Trump also defended Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick amid questions about his handling of US export controls on Nvidia's advanced AI chips. Trump said he was not planning to replace Lutnick as Commerce Secretary, despite concerns that some advanced Nvidia chips could be reaching China through other companies.

Axios reported last week that Lutnick had repeatedly opposed stronger action against companies suspected of diverting Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China.

The disagreement was over Megaspeed, Alice Huang's former company, and whether it should be added to the Commerce Department's Entity List. The Entity List includes companies and organisations that the US government considers a national security concern.

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Bessent said the Treasury, Defense and State departments, along with the Office of the US Trade Representative, had supported adding Megaspeed to the list for months.

Trump acknowledged that Lutnick might have delayed adding Megaspeed to the list. However, he defended the decision, saying it was important to avoid creating problems with China.

Trump said taking action too quickly could have triggered a major dispute between Washington and Beijing.“He was doing that because you could have — if you didn't delay it, If you didn't do something — you could have a blow up with China,” Trump said, according to CNBC.

US lawmakers push for Jensen Huang's testimony

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives are still trying to get Jensen Huang to testify before three congressional committees, according to a spokesperson for House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Brian Mast.

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Mast, a Republican from Florida, had joined two other committee chairs in asking Huang to appear before Congress. The other lawmakers are John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on China, and Rick Crawford, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, according to CNBC.

Mast has warned that he could issue a subpoena to force Huang to appear before Congress if he does not agree to testify voluntarily. The lawmakers want to question Huang as concerns grow over the alleged Chinese spy connection and the possible movement of advanced Nvidia AI chips to China.