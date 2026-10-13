Trump says Putin ‘wants to make a deal more than Zelenskyy’ as Ukraine accuses Russia of violating energy ceasefire

President Donald Trump said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin “wants to make a deal more than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.” His remarks came as Ukraine accused Russia of continuing attacks on critical energy infrastructure despite a proposed US-backed energy ceasefire.

Ukraine said there was “no indication” that Russia was complying with the truce while Donald Trump said that Putin ‘wants to make a deal more than Zelenskyy’ (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there was “no indication” that Moscow was complying with the truce announced by Washington.

As part of larger talks to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Trump has repeatedly pushed to pause attacks on energy infrastructure.

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Trump said ‘Putin wants to make a deal more than Zelenskyy’

Speaking to reporters when asked how he planned to ensure Putin respected the ceasefire, Trump replied, “I think what’s happening is he wants to make a deal and we have to get Zelenskyy to want to make a deal. I think Putin wants to make a deal more than Zelenskyy.”

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{{^usCountry}} Later, when asked about reports that Russia had already violated the proposed ceasefire, Trump said he was not certain. “I’m not sure about that, and we’ll take a look. But all I know is that Zelenskyy and Putin have to get together and end that ridiculous war.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, when asked about reports that Russia had already violated the proposed ceasefire, Trump said he was not certain. “I’m not sure about that, and we’ll take a look. But all I know is that Zelenskyy and Putin have to get together and end that ridiculous war.” {{/usCountry}}

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He also said there had been “violations on both sides.”

Trump has attempted multiple times in the past year to mediate agreements between Russia and Ukraine to stop strikes on energy infrastructure, but these agreements have either not materialized or were swiftly broken.

Russia bombed Kyiv's power and heating plants four days after Trump claimed in January that Putin had promised not to target Ukrainian energy infrastructure for a week. He maintained in September that although Putin and Zelenskyy had agreed to stop attacking each other's energy infrastructure, neither side had stopped.

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CBS News also reported that US officials have warned Ukraine against continuing deep strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

According to European and Ukrainian officials cited by CBS, Washington has threatened to suspend intelligence sharing and restrict weapons procurement through the PURL program if Ukraine ignores the proposed ceasefire.

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Zelenskyy said Russia is not complying

Zelenskyy disputed the effectiveness of the proposed truce, saying Russian forces continued attacking Ukrainian energy facilities. “Ukraine is ready to guarantee the energy ceasefire, as announced by the American President, and Russia must take corresponding steps,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

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He further added, “As of now, there is no indication that Russia is complying with the conditions outlined by the American President.”

According to CBS News, Ukraine said Russia struck a power plant in eastern Ukraine just hours after the ceasefire announcement. By Monday afternoon, Kyiv reported attacks on six additional energy facilities.

Energy facilities remain a major target because they directly affect each country’s war effort. Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s power grid which has caused electricity shortages and heating disruptions ahead of winter.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has concentrated many of its long-range attacks on Russian oil refineries and fuel infrastructure. According to the International Energy Agency, Ukrainian strikes have reduced Russian diesel production by about 30% in 2026 and pushed oil refining to its lowest level in two decades.

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Alexander Kolyandr of Eurasia Group told CBS News that Ukrainian attacks create economic pressure on Russia but do not threaten the country’s overall stability. Russia’s strikes, he said, inflict greater relative damage because Ukraine’s economy is much smaller.