Trump govt ordered to cancel taxpayer-funded promotional TV ads; $20 million in immigration spending faces scrutiny

A US federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to cancel remaining television advertisements funded with $20 million in taxpayer money, ruling that the government cannot continue airing the disputed commercials while a temporary court order remains in effect. Trump govt ordered to cancel taxpayer-funded TV ads. (AP Photo)

US District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon in New York issued the temporary restraining order on Sunday night, October 11, siding with a coalition that included nonpartisan watchdog Common Cause. The group challenged the advertisements, alleging that the administration had unlawfully used public funds to promote President Donald Trump's political message, The Associated Press reported.

The order bars the administration from entering into, renewing or expanding agreements for the development, creation, distribution, placement or airing of the advertisements during the two-week period covered by the ruling.

The decision came after the Justice Department argued in a court filing late Saturday that the order was unnecessary because the advertising campaign was expected to end the following day.

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$20 million allocated from immigration enforcement funds The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) allocated $20 million in taxpayer money for the television campaign. The funds came from a $175 million package Congress provided to the department as part of Trump's immigration enforcement agenda.

Legal experts have questioned whether the expenditure violates a federal law prohibiting the use of congressionally appropriated money for publicity or propaganda. The spending could also raise questions under other federal laws, according to the AP report.

The lawsuit challenges the government's use of public funds for advertisements that critics say promote a political message rather than serve a conventional public information purpose.

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The temporary restraining order requires the administration to cancel any remaining commercials, including those scheduled to air on Sunday night. It does not, however, amount to a final ruling that the government violated federal law.

White House defends ads as public service announcements The White House has defended the commercials as public service announcements, arguing that previous administrations have also used government-funded advertising to promote their policies.

However, the advertisements differ from many traditional public service announcements, which typically inform people about government programs or explain how they can access public services.

According to the AP, the campaign was not aimed at helping members of the public benefit from specific government programs. One advertisement was also described as a near replica of a commercial Trump ran during his 2024 presidential re-election campaign.

Justice Department said campaign was ending In its court filing, the Justice Department argued that restrictions were unnecessary because the alleged offending conduct would end the following day. Judge Rochon nevertheless ordered the administration to stop any remaining advertisements.

The order will remain in effect for two weeks, temporarily limiting the government's ability to continue the disputed campaign.

The case raises questions about how federal agencies can use taxpayer money allocated by Congress, particularly when government communications overlap with a president's political messaging. The court has not yet issued a final determination on the legality of the advertising expenditure.

(With inputs from AP)