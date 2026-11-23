President Donald Trump has shared an edited image of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recreating the famous photograph taken after the 2024 assassination attempt against him. The AI-generated meme appeared on Trump's Truth Social account on Monday, November 23, following Nvidia's decision to reinstate Huang as its CEO.

Trump shares an AI-generated meme showing Jensen Huang holding a red bra while recreating his 2024 assassination attempt photo. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo (REUTERS) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The image uses the same setting and pose as the photograph taken after Trump was shot during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

However, it replaces Trump's face with Huang's and shows the Nvidia chief with blood on his face, holding up a red bra instead of raising a fist. An Nvidia flag also appears in the background in place of the American flag.