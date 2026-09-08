Trump shares US expansion map encompassing most of North America, including Mexico, Greenland, Cuba and more

President Donald Trump shared a map on Truth Social, depicting an expanded United States encompassing most of North America. The AI-generated image features the US flag superimposed over Canada, Mexico, Greenland, Cuba, and other regional territories.

Trump shares US expansion map encompassing most of North America (N.J.AP/PTI) (AP09_08_2026_000002B) (AP)

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Trump did not clarify the post with a caption or text. The White House has also not indicated that the map represents any formal policy proposal.

What the map shows

The geographic scope of the map appears to cover the North American continent – which comprises 23 sovereign nations by standard definition – along with Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, and many countries and territories in the Caribbean.

Deep Dive What regions are included in Trump's expanded US map? Trump's expanded US map includes Canada, Mexico, Greenland, Cuba, and other territories in North America and the Caribbean. Why did Trump share a map depicting an expanded United States? Trump's sharing of the map seems to be more of a political statement or provocation rather than a formal policy proposal, aiming to provoke discussions about territorial claims. How could Trump's map impact US diplomacy with neighboring countries? The imagery of overlaying the US flag on foreign territories could complicate diplomatic relations, trade talks, and security cooperation with countries like Canada and Mexico.

Trump previously suggested that Canada could become the 51st US state. He has maintained efforts to bring Greenland under American control. The administration has also heightened diplomatic tensions with Mexico and Cuba.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump recently shared other apparent AI-generated images, including one suggesting New Mexico should be renamed "New America" and another declaring, "The Moon Is Ours." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump recently shared other apparent AI-generated images, including one suggesting New Mexico should be renamed "New America" and another declaring, "The Moon Is Ours." {{/usCountry}}

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Craig Agranoff, political professor at Florida Atlantic University, told Newsweek, "This looks more like messaging than a policy memo. President Trump often uses maps and renamed landmarks as political theater, and posting an image with no text is classic provocation rather than a formal claim. That said, countries should not treat it as empty noise."

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"When a sitting president overlays the American flag on Mexico, Canada, Iceland, Cuba and Jamaica, allies and neighbors have to respond, because silence can be read as acceptance. The practical risk is not an overnight annexation. It is that the image becomes part of a pattern that complicates diplomacy, trade talks and security cooperation. Foreign governments are right to take the symbolism seriously even if they do not treat the map as an operational plan,” he added.

List of countries depicted in the map Trump posted

Here is the list of country Trump’s map depicts:

Canada

United States

Greenland — autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark

Iceland

Mexico

Belize

Guatemala

Honduras

El Salvador

Nicaragua

Cuba

Jamaica

Haiti

Dominican Republic

Bahamas

Puerto Rico — U.S. territory

Cayman Islands — British Overseas Territory

Antigua and Barbuda

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Dominica

Saint Lucia

Barbados

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Turks and Caicos Islands — British Overseas Territory

British Virgin Islands — British Overseas Territory

U.S. Virgin Islands — U.S. territory

Saint-Martin — French overseas collectivity

Sint Maarten — constituent country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands

Anguilla — British Overseas Territory

Saint Barthélemy — French overseas collectivity

Montserrat — British Overseas Territory

Guadeloupe — French overseas department and region

Martinique — French territorial collectivity

Grenada

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The map does not depict other Caribbean countries and territories like Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao.